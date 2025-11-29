Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cyclone Ditwah battered Sri Lanka before exiting the island nation on Saturday afternoon, claiming at least 153 lives and leaving 191 people missing, according to local authorities. The powerful storm triggered catastrophic floods and landslides, sweeping away homes and infrastructure in its path.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the system is expected to intensify slightly as it moves towards India. The cyclone is forecast to continue tracking north-northwestwards and make landfall on Sunday.

Severe Weather Threat Looms for South India

It is likely to hover over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning, near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Disaster Preparedness Kicked Into High Gear

Authorities in multiple coastal districts are ramping up precautions as heavy rain and strong winds lash parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Cyclone Ditwah: Top Updates