Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Death Toll Rises To 153 In Sri Lanka; Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
As it moves towards India, the IMD forecasts intensification and landfall near Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Ditwah battered Sri Lanka before exiting the island nation on Saturday afternoon, claiming at least 153 lives and leaving 191 people missing, according to local authorities. The powerful storm triggered catastrophic floods and landslides, sweeping away homes and infrastructure in its path.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the system is expected to intensify slightly as it moves towards India. The cyclone is forecast to continue tracking north-northwestwards and make landfall on Sunday.
Severe Weather Threat Looms for South India
It is likely to hover over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning, near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.
Disaster Preparedness Kicked Into High Gear
Authorities in multiple coastal districts are ramping up precautions as heavy rain and strong winds lash parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Cyclone Ditwah: Top Updates
- Cyclone-induced rain pummelled coastal Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery delta districts on Saturday, with Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam among the worst affected.
- In Rameswaram, daily life remained paralysed for the second consecutive day due to relentless rainfall and gusty winds.
- Several trees were uprooted in Nagapattinam amid heavy downpours, an official confirmed.
- A red alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts as threats escalate.
- Nellore Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu said moderate rainfall was recorded in the district, adding that all departments were on alert and precautionary measures were well underway.
- Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran said it was still unclear whether the cyclone would make landfall near Chennai but assured that the government was fully prepared for swift rescue and relief operations.
- A total of 28 disaster response units, including SDRF and NDRF teams, have been placed on standby. Plans are underway to airlift additional teams, while the Air Force and Coast Guard have also been alerted. Monitoring teams will be dispatched to districts on Sunday, the minister said.
- No human casualties have been reported in India so far, though 16 livestock deaths and damage to 24 huts have been recorded. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and remain equipped for emergency operations, he added.
- Fourteen NDRF teams have been deployed across vulnerable districts such as Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai, with more personnel stationed in Puducherry and Chennai.
- Rough sea conditions have forced fishermen in Chennai, Rameswaram, Pamban, Nagapattinam and other coastal areas to stay ashore for the second straight day.