3 Dead, 2 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Four-Storey In Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Three people died and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension, Delhi Police said on Saturday.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
