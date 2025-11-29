Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Dead, 2 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Four-Storey In Delhi's Sangam Vihar

3 Dead, 2 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Four-Storey In Delhi's Sangam Vihar

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three people died and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Death Toll Rises To 153 In Sri Lanka; Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Death Toll Rises To 153 In Sri Lanka; Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
India
'Misleading Muslim Youth': VHP Slams Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Over ‘Jihad’ Remarks, Demands Strict Action
'Misleading Muslim Youth': VHP Slams Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Over ‘Jihad’ Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget