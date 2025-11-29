Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines



Affecting IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express, 55% of India's 338 A320 aircraft have been updated. Airlines warn of potential schedule changes as they comply with the safety mandate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 04:18 PM (IST)




Air travel in India has faced disruptions after Airbus issued a global directive for a critical software upgrade on its A320 fleet, leading to widespread delays and flight cancellations. The move comes after safety concerns emerged following a recent mid-air incident involving a JetBlue A320 in the United States.

Over Half of India’s A320 Fleet Updated So Far

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India operates 338 Airbus A320 family aircraft. Of these, approximately 55 per cent have now received the required flight-control software update mandated by regulators. The directive involves A320ceo and neo variants, as well as A321 models, flown by IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express.

The DGCA explained that its Mandatory Modification notice, issued on 29 November, mirrors the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) Emergency Airworthiness Directive. The notification instructs airlines to complete the fix to ensure continued safe operations.

Extent of Flight Disruptions

Reports suggest that 200 IndiGo jets, 113 Air India aircraft and 25 planes from Air India Express were affected by the directive. Meanwhile, upgrades have already been completed on 113 IndiGo aircraft, 42 operated by Air India and four by Air India Express. Maintenance work is currently being carried out across airline hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

While the exact number of flights disrupted in India has not been disclosed, airlines acknowledged the operational challenges brought on by the extensive update programme.

Carriers Issue Passenger Alerts

Air India and IndiGo warned travellers of potential changes to schedules, citing the mandatory modifications. Air India noted that the procedure would require both software and hardware realignment for a portion of its A320 fleet. IndiGo said it was “proactively completing” the directive to minimise inconvenience.

The sweeping safety order was prompted by a 30 October JetBlue flight from Cancún to Newark that suffered a sudden and uncommanded nose-down movement. Several passengers were injured. Airbus’ preliminary findings indicated a suspected malfunction in the aircraft’s Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC), a core component of the flight-control system.

As upgrades continue across the global fleet, Indian passengers may still face short-term disruptions, but officials insist the swift compliance ensures long-term flight safety remains paramount.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 04:18 PM (IST)

Air India Airbus DGCA IndiGo A320

