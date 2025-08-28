Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor’s Saree Look For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Is Ethereal; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s Saree Look For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Is Ethereal; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor proved why she is considered one of the most graceful style icons of her generation as she paid her respects at Lalbaugcha Raja alongside her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Janhvi Kapoor proved why she is considered one of the most graceful style icons of her generation as she paid her respects at Lalbaugcha Raja alongside her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor proved why she is considered one of the most graceful style icons of her generation as she paid her respects at Lalbaugcha Raja alongside her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

1/10
Janhvi Kapoor once again proved why she is considered one of the most graceful style icons of her generation as she paid her respects at Lalbaugcha Raja alongside her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.
Janhvi Kapoor once again proved why she is considered one of the most graceful style icons of her generation as she paid her respects at Lalbaugcha Raja alongside her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.
2/10
The young diva embraced her desi side with a stunning bright floral printed silk saree, accentuated with a striking golden border that added richness to her festive attire.
The young diva embraced her desi side with a stunning bright floral printed silk saree, accentuated with a striking golden border that added richness to her festive attire.
3/10
The actress styled the saree in the most traditional way, letting the bright floral hues bring out her radiant charm.
The actress styled the saree in the most traditional way, letting the bright floral hues bring out her radiant charm.
4/10
She paired it with a simple yet elegant blouse, letting the saree itself be the statement piece.
She paired it with a simple yet elegant blouse, letting the saree itself be the statement piece.
5/10
Janhvi’s beauty look perfectly matched her traditional ensemble. She opted for a classic winged eyeliner, a hint of blush, and a soft lip tint, keeping her makeup minimal yet impactful.
Janhvi’s beauty look perfectly matched her traditional ensemble. She opted for a classic winged eyeliner, a hint of blush, and a soft lip tint, keeping her makeup minimal yet impactful.
6/10
Her hair was neatly tied in braids, giving her a graceful Maharashtrian touch.
Her hair was neatly tied in braids, giving her a graceful Maharashtrian touch.
7/10
Adding to the authenticity, she wore a Marathi laung (nose pin), which instantly elevated her look and made her appear every bit the desi goddess.
Adding to the authenticity, she wore a Marathi laung (nose pin), which instantly elevated her look and made her appear every bit the desi goddess.
8/10
This is not the first time Janhvi has charmed fans in a saree. The actress often gravitates towards six yards of elegance for festive occasions, weddings, and even film promotions.
This is not the first time Janhvi has charmed fans in a saree. The actress often gravitates towards six yards of elegance for festive occasions, weddings, and even film promotions.
9/10
From chiffons and silks to organza and handloom weaves, she experiments with different drapes while maintaining her youthful charm.
From chiffons and silks to organza and handloom weaves, she experiments with different drapes while maintaining her youthful charm.
10/10
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to charm the audience in the romantic-comedy 'Param Sundari' starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film releases in theatres on August 29. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to charm the audience in the romantic-comedy 'Param Sundari' starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film releases in theatres on August 29. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ganesh Chaturthi Param Sundari
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Embed widget