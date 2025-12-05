Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IndiGo Meltdown: Chaos Continues At Major Airports As Over 600 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Worst-Hit

IndiGo faced a third day of operational chaos with over 600 flights cancelled nationwide due to planning gaps in implementing new pilot fatigue regulations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Airports across India descended into chaos on Friday as IndiGo’s operational breakdown stretched into its third consecutive day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and fuelling anger at terminals nationwide. Travellers reported waiting for hours without information, food, or water, while airline counters remained deserted.

Stranded Passengers, Vacant Counters, Rising Anger

The situation was particularly volatile at Hyderabad airport, where frustrated passengers erupted in protest after being denied accommodation. In one instance, a group blocked an Air India flight from taking off. Tensions flared in Goa as well, where videos showed passengers shouting at IndiGo staff even as police attempted to restore calm.

Chennai witnessed its own share of disruption, with hundreds of passengers stranded outside the terminal after CISF personnel stopped IndiGo fliers from entering due to the cascading cancellations.

Over 600 Flights Cancelled Nationwide

The scale of the disruption is unprecedented for the airline, which operates over 2,300 flights daily. More than 600 cancellations were reported across major airports:

  • Delhi: 225
  • Mumbai: 104
  • Bengaluru: 102
  • Hyderabad: 92
  • Chennai: 31
  • Pune: 22
  • Srinagar: 10

Airport-wise details:

  • Hyderabad: 49 departures and 43 arrivals cancelled
  • Delhi: 135 departures and 90 arrivals scrapped
  • Bengaluru: 52 arrivals and 50 departures cancelled
  • Mumbai: 104 total cancellations
  • Srinagar: 10 out of 18 scheduled flights cancelled

DGCA Briefing: What Went Wrong

IndiGo, in its communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, acknowledged that the crisis stems from planning gaps during the rollout of the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), a crucial set of regulations governing pilot fatigue management. The airline warned that disruptions will likely continue until December 8, after which it plans to reduce operations.

It has requested temporary relaxation of FDTL norms for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, when it expects sufficient stability to return. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, who convened a high-level review meeting, expressed dissatisfaction over IndiGo’s preparedness, pointing out that the airline had ample time to plan for the new requirements.

IndiGo, which typically operates around 2,300 flights a day and has long been known for its punctuality, has seen its on-time performance collapse dramatically. The figure fell to 19.7 percent on Wednesday, down from 35 percent the day before.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
