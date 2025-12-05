Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit on the final day of his whirlwind two-day trip to India.

Putin’s packed schedule on Friday kicks off with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a solemn visit to Rajghat to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. The highlight will be the high-stakes summit at Hyderabad House, where both leaders will engage in strategic discussions focused on deepening ties.

Putin's Agenda For Day 2

11.00 AM: Putin will head to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the ceremonial welcome.



11.30 AM: He will visit Raj Ghat for the wreath-laying ceremony.



11.50 AM: Putin's meeting with PM Narendra Modi.



1.50 PM: Joint press conference at Hyderabad House.



7.00 PM: Putin will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu.



9.00 PM: Putin's visit concludes. He will depart India.

PM Modi set the tone earlier by warmly greeting Putin upon his arrival in New Delhi, signalling the enduring strength of their eight-decade partnership. PM Modi welcomed Putin at Palam airport with a hug, and the two leaders then proceeded together to PM Modi’s official residence in a Fortuner, evoking memories of their recent encounter in Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India,"PM Modi shared on social media. "Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefited our people."

PM Modi also hosted a private dinner for Putin at his residence on Thursday, mirroring the hospitality Putin extended in Moscow last year. The venue was adorned with festive lights and flowers, setting a warm atmosphere for conversations expected to influence the summit’s agenda.

Key priorities include strengthening defence cooperation, safeguarding trade between the nations from external pressures, and exploring innovative collaboration in small modular reactors. These talks come at a crucial time, as India’s relations with the US experience significant strain.

With the summit taking center stage, multiple agreements, especially in trade, are anticipated. India is likely to address its growing trade deficit, driven largely by increased imports of Russian crude oil, a topic closely watched by the West.

The summit’s timeline on Friday offers a packed itinerary: after the ceremonial welcome around 11 a.m., the leaders will move to Rajghat by 11:30 a.m., meet privately by 11:50 a.m., and later step out for a joint press conference at Hyderabad House by early afternoon.

In the evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet honoring Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, capping off his nearly 28-hour visit before his scheduled departure around 9 p.m.

(With inputs from PTI)