Birthday Boy Sunny Kaushal & His Ultimate Traditional Style Moments; PICS

Birthday Boy Sunny Kaushal & His Ultimate Traditional Style Moments; PICS

Sunny Kaushal has a knack for nailing the perfect look every single time. From intricately embroidered kurtas to elegant sherwanis, Sunny brings his unique charm to every outfit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Sunny Kaushal has a knack for nailing the perfect look every single time. From intricately embroidered kurtas to elegant sherwanis, Sunny brings his unique charm to every outfit.

Style Inspiration: Sunny Kaushal’s Best Traditional Looks for Every Occasion

1/8
When it comes to traditional menswear, Sunny Kaushal has a knack for nailing the perfect look every single time. From intricately embroidered kurtas to elegant sherwanis, Sunny brings his unique charm to every outfit, making each appearance a style statement.
When it comes to traditional menswear, Sunny Kaushal has a knack for nailing the perfect look every single time. From intricately embroidered kurtas to elegant sherwanis, Sunny brings his unique charm to every outfit, making each appearance a style statement.
2/8
As the actor celebrates his birthday today, here’s a look back at five times he wowed us with his impeccable ethnic fashion sense.
As the actor celebrates his birthday today, here’s a look back at five times he wowed us with his impeccable ethnic fashion sense.
3/8
From wedding-ready sherwanis to statement kurtas, he proves that ethnic wear can be equal parts stylish and sophisticated.
From wedding-ready sherwanis to statement kurtas, he proves that ethnic wear can be equal parts stylish and sophisticated.
4/8
Royal Black With Golden Accents : Sunny looked dapper in a black kurta featuring broad golden borders along the edges, hemline, and neckline, lending it a regal touch. He paired it with plain black trousers, structured mojaris, and accessorized minimally with a sleek chain—making for a polished and sophisticated look.
Royal Black With Golden Accents : Sunny looked dapper in a black kurta featuring broad golden borders along the edges, hemline, and neckline, lending it a regal touch. He paired it with plain black trousers, structured mojaris, and accessorized minimally with a sleek chain—making for a polished and sophisticated look.
5/8
A Pop of Color in Black : Sunny’s black kurta featuring striking pink and orange embroidery along the hem and torso was a refreshing mix of traditional and contemporary. Paired with flared pants and accessorized with silver rings and a bracelet, this look was a true modern ethnic moment.
A Pop of Color in Black : Sunny’s black kurta featuring striking pink and orange embroidery along the hem and torso was a refreshing mix of traditional and contemporary. Paired with flared pants and accessorized with silver rings and a bracelet, this look was a true modern ethnic moment.
6/8
Minimalist Black With White Embroidery: In another appearance, Sunny embraced understated elegance with a black kurta detailed with white embroidery along the edges and scattered motifs across the fabric. Paired with black trousers, the outfit allowed the intricate embroidery to be the star of the look.
Minimalist Black With White Embroidery: In another appearance, Sunny embraced understated elegance with a black kurta detailed with white embroidery along the edges and scattered motifs across the fabric. Paired with black trousers, the outfit allowed the intricate embroidery to be the star of the look.
7/8
Ivory Sherwani Perfection : Sunny turned heads in a stunning ivory sherwani adorned with delicate embellishments—perfect for wedding festivities. Styled with cream trousers and a subtle ring, the outfit exuded refined charm.
Ivory Sherwani Perfection : Sunny turned heads in a stunning ivory sherwani adorned with delicate embellishments—perfect for wedding festivities. Styled with cream trousers and a subtle ring, the outfit exuded refined charm.
8/8
Floral Embroidery Done Right : Taking things up a notch, Sunny donned a black kurta covered in pink and green floral embroidery. He balanced the vibrant design with a classic black pathani and simple brown mojaris, letting the ornate kurta steal the spotlight. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Floral Embroidery Done Right : Taking things up a notch, Sunny donned a black kurta covered in pink and green floral embroidery. He balanced the vibrant design with a classic black pathani and simple brown mojaris, letting the ornate kurta steal the spotlight. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Sunny Kaushal Festive Looks

Photo Gallery

