Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS

Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS

With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear.

With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear.

1/7
With the festive season here, it's time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear. From regal embroidery to modern ruffles and boho details, B-town beauties are serving major style inspiration in lehengas.
With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear. From regal embroidery to modern ruffles and boho details, B-town beauties are serving major style inspiration in lehengas.
2/7
Whether you prefer floral embellishments, boho vibes, or edgy silhouettes, these Bollywood divas prove that a well-chosen lehenga is all you need to own the festive season.
Whether you prefer floral embellishments, boho vibes, or edgy silhouettes, these Bollywood divas prove that a well-chosen lehenga is all you need to own the festive season.
3/7
Pratibha Ranta: Minimalist Boho Glam - The Laapataa Ladies actress stuns in a black lehenga featuring bold color-blocked patterns along the sleeves, dupatta, and hemline. She takes the minimalist route with accessories, opting for elongated boho earrings and a chunky bracelet reminiscent of a kaleera.
Pratibha Ranta: Minimalist Boho Glam - The Laapataa Ladies actress stuns in a black lehenga featuring bold color-blocked patterns along the sleeves, dupatta, and hemline. She takes the minimalist route with accessories, opting for elongated boho earrings and a chunky bracelet reminiscent of a kaleera.
4/7
Ananya Panday: Vibrant and Regal - Ananya Panday radiates festive cheer in a bright purple lehenga adorned with golden embroidered detailing across the skirt and blouse edges. Keeping her look regal yet effortless, she pairs the outfit with golden jewelry, letting her ensemble exude pure festive vibes.
Ananya Panday: Vibrant and Regal - Ananya Panday radiates festive cheer in a bright purple lehenga adorned with golden embroidered detailing across the skirt and blouse edges. Keeping her look regal yet effortless, she pairs the outfit with golden jewelry, letting her ensemble exude pure festive vibes.
5/7
Alaya F: Shimmer and Shine - Alaya F dazzles in a full silver lehenga decorated with floral textures. A V-neck blouse and a ruffled dupatta bring in a touch of modern chic, while statement earrings keep the overall look minimal yet impactful.
Alaya F: Shimmer and Shine - Alaya F dazzles in a full silver lehenga decorated with floral textures. A V-neck blouse and a ruffled dupatta bring in a touch of modern chic, while statement earrings keep the overall look minimal yet impactful.
6/7
Sharvari: Bold and Contemporary - Munjya star Sharvari goes for a fusion look with a sculpted blouse accented with golden studs, paired with a striped lehenga skirt. The modern design, coupled with minimal studs, makes for a sleek and bold festive statement.
Sharvari: Bold and Contemporary - Munjya star Sharvari goes for a fusion look with a sculpted blouse accented with golden studs, paired with a striped lehenga skirt. The modern design, coupled with minimal studs, makes for a sleek and bold festive statement.
7/7
Medha Shankr: Pastel Perfection - Medha Shankr keeps it dreamy and delicate in a pastel peach lehenga featuring sparkling embellishments. Minimal makeup, paired with a maang-tika, heavy bracelet, and statement earrings, completes her soft, elegant festive look. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Medha Shankr: Pastel Perfection - Medha Shankr keeps it dreamy and delicate in a pastel peach lehenga featuring sparkling embellishments. Minimal makeup, paired with a maang-tika, heavy bracelet, and statement earrings, completes her soft, elegant festive look. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lehenga Looks Festive Fashion
Photo Gallery

