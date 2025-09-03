Explorer
Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS
With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear.
With the festive season here, it’s time to embrace vibrant colors, intricate embellishments, and show-stopping traditional wear.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :Lehenga Looks Festive Fashion
Entertainment
7 Photos
Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Ankita Lokhande Brings Festive Glamour In A Classy White Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
8 Photos
Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan? Meet India’s First Female Superhero In Lokah Chapter 1
Entertainment
9 Photos
Meet Sahher Bambba: The Rising Star All Set To Rule Screens With Aryan Khan’s Debut Show
Entertainment
8 Photos
Karishma Tanna Shares Dreamy Glimpses From Her Swiss Holiday With Husband Varun Bangera
Entertainment
15 Photos
22 Years Of Mona Singh: Actress Drops Unseen Pics From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement
Entertainment
7 Photos
Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Ankita Lokhande Brings Festive Glamour In A Classy White Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi
Nayanima Basu
Opinion