Birthday Queen! Malavika Mohanan's Saree Looks That Took Our Breath Away

Birthday Queen! Malavika Mohanan’s Saree Looks That Took Our Breath Away

Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and desirable actresses in the Indian film industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and desirable actresses in the Indian film industry.

Malavika Mohanan’s Saree Looks That Took Our Breath Away

1/9
Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and desirable actresses in the Indian film industry. With an impressive filmography across regional and pan-India projects, she has proven her mettle on screen.
Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and desirable actresses in the Indian film industry. With an impressive filmography across regional and pan-India projects, she has proven her mettle on screen.
2/9
While she stuns in every outfit she wears, Malavika’s love for sarees holds a special place in her style book. Be it red carpets, festive celebrations, or casual photoshoots, she knows how to drape a saree with grace and make it look effortlessly glamorous.
While she stuns in every outfit she wears, Malavika’s love for sarees holds a special place in her style book. Be it red carpets, festive celebrations, or casual photoshoots, she knows how to drape a saree with grace and make it look effortlessly glamorous.
3/9
Glam Goddess in Gold Sequins: Malavika turned up the heat in a dazzling gold sequin saree set, paired with a matching blouse and underskirt. Smoky eyes, open hair, and bold golden earrings amped up the glam factor.
Glam Goddess in Gold Sequins: Malavika turned up the heat in a dazzling gold sequin saree set, paired with a matching blouse and underskirt. Smoky eyes, open hair, and bold golden earrings amped up the glam factor.
4/9
Angel in White and Gold: Malavika looked ethereal in a white and gold saree with circle motifs and a wide border, styled with a low-cut blouse, a regal Kundan choker, and a classic red bindi. Her neatly tied bun added to the divine aesthetic.
Angel in White and Gold: Malavika looked ethereal in a white and gold saree with circle motifs and a wide border, styled with a low-cut blouse, a regal Kundan choker, and a classic red bindi. Her neatly tied bun added to the divine aesthetic.
5/9
Serving Regal Realness in Red: She owned the room in a vibrant red saree with floral motifs, paired with a halter-neck blouse featuring bold cutouts. Jhumkas and a single matching bangle completed this effortlessly bold yet elegant look.
Serving Regal Realness in Red: She owned the room in a vibrant red saree with floral motifs, paired with a halter-neck blouse featuring bold cutouts. Jhumkas and a single matching bangle completed this effortlessly bold yet elegant look.
6/9
A Vision in Monochrome: Malavika radiated timeless charm in a white cotton saree with a bold black border, paired with a half-sleeved deep-neck black blouse and a simple black bindi. Minimalism at its finest.
A Vision in Monochrome: Malavika radiated timeless charm in a white cotton saree with a bold black border, paired with a half-sleeved deep-neck black blouse and a simple black bindi. Minimalism at its finest.
7/9
Traditional South Indian Glam: She channeled a South Indian bridal dream in a rich orange and crimson Kanjivaram saree with intricate Vanasingharam designs. Emerald-studded gold jewelry, bangles, rings, and a kamarbandh made her look nothing short of regal.
Traditional South Indian Glam: She channeled a South Indian bridal dream in a rich orange and crimson Kanjivaram saree with intricate Vanasingharam designs. Emerald-studded gold jewelry, bangles, rings, and a kamarbandh made her look nothing short of regal.
8/9
A Museum-Worthy Chikankari Saree: Hot yet elegant — Malavika stunned in an ivory chikankari saree embellished with sequins, pearls, and mirror work. With minimal accessories and a sweetheart-neck blouse, she let the intricate craftsmanship shine.
A Museum-Worthy Chikankari Saree: Hot yet elegant — Malavika stunned in an ivory chikankari saree embellished with sequins, pearls, and mirror work. With minimal accessories and a sweetheart-neck blouse, she let the intricate craftsmanship shine.
9/9
Draped in Floral Satin: She looked fresh and vintage-chic in a white silk satin saree with vibrant floral prints. The unique border, matching blouse, bold gold danglers, and rose-adorned bun gave this look a perfect retro touch. (All Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram.)
Draped in Floral Satin: She looked fresh and vintage-chic in a white silk satin saree with vibrant floral prints. The unique border, matching blouse, bold gold danglers, and rose-adorned bun gave this look a perfect retro touch. (All Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram.)
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Malavika Mohanan Saree Looks

Photo Gallery

