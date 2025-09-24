Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Dramatic Fur Coat Ensemble, See Pics

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia Bhatt’s Dramatic Fur Coat Ensemble, See Pics

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a new carousel post on Instagram featuring her bold look from The Tiger premiere.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared a new carousel post on Instagram featuring her bold look from The Tiger premiere.

She wore a dramatic fur coat layered over a nude satin ensemble, paired with net stockings and high heels.

1/9
Her sleek long hair, smokey eyes, and a statement purse added to the powerful high-fashion vibe.
Her sleek long hair, smokey eyes, and a statement purse added to the powerful high-fashion vibe.
2/9
Fans immediately flooded her comments section with compliments on her striking style.
Fans immediately flooded her comments section with compliments on her striking style.
3/9
One fan gushed, “Alia, pls stop serving looks like this… some of us still recovering from your last slay.”
One fan gushed, “Alia, pls stop serving looks like this… some of us still recovering from your last slay.”
4/9
Another wrote simply, “Wow Super,” echoing the admiration across social media.
Another wrote simply, “Wow Super,” echoing the admiration across social media.
5/9
Alia mentioned in her caption that she was dressed in Demna’s special collection, La Famiglia.
Alia mentioned in her caption that she was dressed in Demna’s special collection, La Famiglia.
6/9
On the work front, Alia and her mother Soni Razdan are collaborating on Difficult Daughters, adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel.
On the work front, Alia and her mother Soni Razdan are collaborating on Difficult Daughters, adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel.
7/9
The film, set in 1940s Lahore, follows Virmati, who defies tradition to pursue education and love, only to face consequences as a professor’s second wife.
The film, set in 1940s Lahore, follows Virmati, who defies tradition to pursue education and love, only to face consequences as a professor’s second wife.
8/9
Alia was last seen in Jigra and is now gearing up for Alpha, an action-packed thriller co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
Alia was last seen in Jigra and is now gearing up for Alpha, an action-packed thriller co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
9/9
Alpha, slated for release next year, will showcase Alia Bhatt in a fierce, action-oriented avatar. (All Images: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Alpha, slated for release next year, will showcase Alia Bhatt in a fierce, action-oriented avatar. (All Images: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget