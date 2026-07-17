Former Japanese Justice Minister Hideki Makihara blamed India for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. He cited India's 'recklessness,' broken promises, and self-interested approach during negotiations.
MEA Hits Back At Former Japanese Minister Over Bullet Train Project Remarks
Responding to the remarks, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments did not reflect the actual status of the project.
- Former Japanese minister blamed India for bullet train project delays.
- India rejected claims, confirming Mumbai-Ahmedabad project progressing well.
- First section of high-speed rail opens August 2027.
India on Friday dismissed remarks by former Japanese minister Hideki Makihara, who blamed New Delhi for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, describing his comments as an "individual opinion" that was "at considerable variance with facts".
Makihara, Japan's former Justice Minister and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had accused India of being responsible for the delays in the Indo-Japanese Shinkansen project.
Former Japanese Minister Blames India
In a social media post, Makihara said India's approach during negotiations had hampered progress on the project.
"The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what. Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away."
@hmakihara को तो अंध भक्तो के पापा ने अंध भक्तो की बुआ बनाया था ना 🤔🤔— Shailesh Citizen and Stakeholder Of ROI🇮🇳. (@Shailesh_1284) July 17, 2026
बुआ भक्तो के पापा के पैर खिंच रही हे... pic.twitter.com/zcBfLOiviU
He also criticised the Indian minister overseeing the project.
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"They keep pushing their own self-interest right up to the very end. The minister in charge was especially awful—if the top guy's like that, there's no way to have any decent dealings. For the honour of all the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100% that the reason this hasn't moved forward is entirely on the Indian side."
MEA Rejects Allegations
Responding to the remarks, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments did not reflect the actual status of the project.
"We have seen the post. This is an individual opinion and is at considerable variance with facts. India-Japan discussions on Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR are progressing well," Jaiswal said during a press briefing.
India-Japan Bullet Train Project 'Progressing Well'
In a subsequent written statement, the MEA reiterated that discussions between the two countries on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project were moving forward as planned.
"India-Japan discussions on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train are progressing well. Japan will provide the E10 series train in the early 2030s. The train is still under development. Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed. The first section will be opened in 2027. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with the Indian high-speed train. The project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest," the MEA statement read.
First Phase To Open In 2027
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the first phase of India's maiden bullet train service will begin operations from August 15, 2027.
According to Vaishnaw, the high-speed rail corridor will be opened in phases, with services initially commencing on the Surat-Bilimora section.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What accusations did a former Japanese minister make regarding the high-speed rail project?
How did India respond to the former Japanese minister's remarks?
India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the comments as an 'individual opinion' that was 'at considerable variance with facts.' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that discussions on the project are progressing well.
When is the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project expected to open?
The first section of the project, specifically the Surat-Bilimora section, is scheduled to open on August 15, 2027. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that operations will commence in phases.
Which type of high-speed train will be used for the project?
Initially, operations will start with an Indian high-speed train. Japan will provide the E10 series train, currently under development, in the early 2030s.