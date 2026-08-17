Russia-Ukraine War: Lakshmi Mittal's Steel Plant Damaged In Russian Strikes

Tensions escalated further in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on Sunday as Ukraine launched large-scale drone attacks on several parts of Russia. A Russian retaliatory strike damaged the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, one of Ukraine's largest steel companies and part of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's ArcelorMittal group.

The company said the attack damaged critical sections linked to the plant's power generation and blast furnaces. Production was subsequently partially halted for some time.

Russia also carried out missile and drone strikes on several parts of Ukraine. Two people were killed and 14 others injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Fatalities were also reported from the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Several fires broke out in Kyiv following Russian strikes. A major book market in the city was also engulfed in flames. Local officials said several people were injured in the capital and surrounding areas.

Drone Attacks Intensify In War

Both Russia and Ukraine have increasingly relied on drones and long-range missiles during the ongoing war. Ukraine has stepped up attacks in recent months targeting Russian military, energy and logistics facilities.

Russia, meanwhile, has continued launching missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Sunday's attacks highlighted how the conflict is increasingly reaching major cities and industrial areas in both countries, raising risks to civilians and essential services.