WATCH: Camera Captures Deadly China Landslide As Buildings Crumble; 8 Dead, 34 Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Landslide killed eight, left 34 missing in Chongqing.

Evacuation ongoing; landslide struck, destroying several buildings.

President Xi ordered extensive search, rescue, and investigation.

Emergency teams deployed for ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

At least eight people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide struck Pengshui county in southwest China's Chongqing municipality on Friday, local authorities said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out search and rescue operation and called for an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

According to officials, a community worker spotted falling rocks at around 8 am local time and issued an emergency warning. Authorities began evacuating more than 60 residents, but the landslide struck at 9:08 am, before the evacuation could be completed, Reuters reported.

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Landslide Force Evacuation Of Over 1,000 People

The landslide destroyed several residential buildings downhill, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 people from nearby areas.

Officials said 10 people were injured, including two in critical condition and two others with serious injuries.

Several Footage Circulated Online

Footage broadcast by CCTV showed rocks and debris crashing into a cluster of riverside homes as residents fled amid a massive cloud of dust. A dashcam video, verified by Reuters, captured part of the hillside collapsing onto houses and businesses, sending debris across a road and forcing vehicles to halt.

Dashcam footage shows the exact moment a massive landslide collapses multiple buildings in Pengshui, Chongqing, China. Rescue efforts are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/kQFVxLN025 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 17, 2026

The cause of the landslide has not yet been determined.

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China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-II emergency response and deployed a 100-member rescue team to the site. An additional 206 firefighters and rescue personnel, supported by 49 vehicles, have also been mobilised to assist in the search and relief operations.