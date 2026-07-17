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English NewsNewsWorldWATCH: Camera Captures Deadly China Landslide As Buildings Crumble; 8 Dead, 34 Missing

WATCH: Camera Captures Deadly China Landslide As Buildings Crumble; 8 Dead, 34 Missing

Eight people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide hit China's Chongqing. Over 1,000 residents were evacuated as President Xi ordered rescue operations and a probe into the disaster.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Landslide killed eight, left 34 missing in Chongqing.
  • Evacuation ongoing; landslide struck, destroying several buildings.
  • President Xi ordered extensive search, rescue, and investigation.
  • Emergency teams deployed for ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

At least eight people were killed and 34 remain missing after a landslide struck Pengshui county in southwest China's Chongqing municipality on Friday, local authorities said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out search and rescue operation and called for an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

According to officials, a community worker spotted falling rocks at around 8 am local time and issued an emergency warning. Authorities began evacuating more than 60 residents, but the landslide struck at 9:08 am, before the evacuation could be completed, Reuters reported.

Also Read: 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Tsunami Threat Issued For Chiapas Coast

Landslide Force Evacuation Of Over 1,000 People

The landslide destroyed several residential buildings downhill, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 people from nearby areas.

Officials said 10 people were injured, including two in critical condition and two others with serious injuries.

Several Footage Circulated Online

Footage broadcast by CCTV showed rocks and debris crashing into a cluster of riverside homes as residents fled amid a massive cloud of dust. A dashcam video, verified by Reuters, captured part of the hillside collapsing onto houses and businesses, sending debris across a road and forcing vehicles to halt.

The cause of the landslide has not yet been determined.

Also Read: Pakistan Assembly In Gilgit-Baltistan Passes Resolution Seeking 'Fifth Province' Status Amid Turmoil In PoK

China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-II emergency response and deployed a 100-member rescue team to the site. An additional 206 firefighters and rescue personnel, supported by 49 vehicles, have also been mobilised to assist in the search and relief operations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Pengshui county, China?

A landslide struck Pengshui county in southwest China's Chongqing municipality, killing at least eight people and leaving 34 missing. It also destroyed several residential buildings.

How many people were affected by the landslide?

At least eight people were killed and 34 remain missing. Additionally, 10 people were injured, with two in critical and two in serious condition.

What actions were taken in response to the landslide?

China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-II emergency response. A 100-member rescue team, 206 firefighters, and 49 vehicles were deployed for operations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
China XI Jinping China Landslide Landslide In China
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