US Deploys Most Lethal Long-Range Missiles Against Iran After Trump's 'Stone Age' Threat

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In a high-stakes primetime address earlier this week, Donald Trump issued a chilling warning, vowing to strike Iran with such force that it would send the country "back to the Stone Age where they belong." Days later, that rhetoric appears to be translating into action, as the United States prepares to deploy some of its most powerful long-range weapons against Iranian targets.

According to a Bloomberg report, the next phase of the campaign could involve a sweeping commitment of the US military’s stealthy JASSM-ER cruise missiles, among the most advanced weapons in its arsenal.

Long-Range Arsenal Mobilised

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) is designed for precision strikes from a distance, capable of hitting targets over 600 miles (965 kilometers) away while avoiding enemy air defenses. Its deployment underscores a strategy focused on minimising risk to personnel while maintaining offensive reach.

Behind the scenes, preparations are already underway. Orders were issued in late March to pull these missiles from stockpiles across the globe, including key reserves in the Pacific. They are now being repositioned to US Central Command bases and to Fairford in the United Kingdom, which has agreed to support operations linked to Iran.

The buildup doesn’t stop there. Reports indicate that roughly two-thirds of the shorter-range JASSM missiles, capable of traveling about 250 miles (402 kilometers), have also been allocated to the conflict.

Mounting Pressure On US Stockpiles

While standoff weapons like the JASSM-ER reduce exposure for troops, they come at a cost. The heavy reliance on these systems is rapidly depleting inventories originally intended for potential conflicts with other global powers, including China.

The strain is already visible. Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, US forces have targeted more than 12,300 sites across Iran, including naval assets, missile platforms, and defense production facilities, according to US Central Command.

In just the first four weeks, over 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles have reportedly been used. That number is staggering when measured against pre-war stockpiles of about 2,300. After the latest redeployments, only around 425 of these missiles may remain available worldwide. Adding to the concern, approximately 75 have been deemed unusable due to damage or technical issues.

Rebuilding these reserves won’t happen quickly. At current production rates, replenishing both interceptors and strike systems could take years.

Battlefield Losses Challenge US Strategy

The urgency behind this escalation is also being shaped by setbacks on the battlefield. Despite repeated claims of air superiority, the US has suffered notable losses in recent days.

Iranian forces reportedly shot down an F-15E strike fighter and an A-10 attack aircraft, dealing a blow to Washington’s narrative of dominance in the skies. Two Black Hawk helicopters on a rescue mission were also hit, while more than a dozen MQ-9 drones have been destroyed since the conflict began.

These incidents suggest that, despite sustained attacks, Iran’s air defense capabilities remain far from neutralized. The risks to manned aircraft persist, pushing the US to lean even more heavily on long-range missile strikes.

A Conflict Entering A Dangerous New Phase

Although committing large numbers of JASSM-ER missiles does not guarantee they will all be used, their deployment signals intent. These weapons have already been launched from B-52 and B-1B bombers, as well as from strike fighters, pointing to a prolonged and resource-intensive campaign.