Rebellion Across PoK: Rs 30 Lakh Bounty Announced On Awami Action Committee Leaders

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) witnessed a major uprising on Tuesday as lakhs of residents poured onto the streets demanding political and economic rights, triggering a violent crackdown by Pakistani security forces.

Videos and photographs emerging from Kotli, Rawalakot, Dadyal, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur showed the Pakistani Army, Rangers and Punjab Police carrying out a large-scale operation against protesters. Security personnel allegedly used live ammunition, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse the crowds.

According to information received by ABP News, at least five protesters were killed and more than 28 others injured in firing by Pakistani security forces across different parts of PoK.

Protesters Continue Agitation Despite Casualties

Despite the casualties and heavy-handed action, protesters refused to retreat and continued occupying roads, openly challenging the Pakistani state and military establishment.

The unrest is being seen as one of the biggest anti-establishment mobilisations in PoK in recent years.

Demonstrators accused Islamabad of systematic political repression, economic exploitation and denying residents their basic rights. Protesters also criticised the growing role of the military in civilian affairs and alleged that force was being used to suppress dissent.

PKR 10 Million Reward Announced Against Protest Leaders

In a move aimed at curbing the agitation, the Pakistan-backed government in PoJK announced a reward of PKR 10 million for the arrest of key protest organisers.

Authorities are attempting to detain Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir, Khawaja Mehran Arshad and Sardar Aman Khan, who are among the prominent faces leading the protests.

According to the information available, Shaukat Nawaz Mir is coordinating protests from Muzaffarabad, Umar Nazir from Rawalakot, Khawaja Mehran Arshad from Mirpur and Sardar Aman Khan from Sudhnoti.

Awami Action Committee Declared ‘Terrorist Organisation’

The report stated that the administration led by Faisal Mumtaz Rathore had allegedly begun preparations to suppress the movement even before the protests formally began.

Last Friday, authorities declared the Awami Action Committee, the platform under whose banner the protests are being organised, a terrorist organisation.

On the same day, internet services across PoJK were suspended until June 12.

Killings Reported Before Protests Intensified

The crackdown reportedly intensified even before the demonstrations gained momentum.

According to the report, Pakistani Army, FC, Rangers and Punjab Police carried out operations on Saturday and Sunday that allegedly resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

The actions were allegedly aimed at intimidating the population and preventing the movement from expanding further.

Situation Remains Tense Across Multiple Districts

As clashes continued across several districts, tensions remained high in PoJK amid growing anger against Islamabad and the Pakistani military establishment.

Despite the deployment of additional security personnel and continued use of force, protesters appeared determined to continue the movement, raising concerns that the crisis could deepen further in the coming days.