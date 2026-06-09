Shutdown Grips PoK; Protesters Clash With Security Forces, Tear Gas Fired

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security forces used live fire, injuring many; previous promises unfulfilled.

A widespread shutdown and protest movement swept across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday, with thousands of people taking to the streets in several cities against the Pakistani government and military. Demonstrations were reported from Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, Dadyal, Palandri and Sudhnoti, where protesters raised slogans demanding freedom and pressing authorities to address a long list of grievances. The unrest escalated after security forces used live fire, pellet guns and tear gas against demonstrators, leaving several people injured and deepening public anger across the region.

Protest Wave Spreads Across PoK

The latest agitation gathered momentum in Rawalakot, where large crowds began assembling around 11 a.m. and blocked major roads. As protesters attempted to move towards the city from neighbouring areas, Pakistani police, Rangers and army personnel reportedly launched an operation to stop them. Security forces opened fire, used pellet guns and fired tear gas shells, injuring at least seven people.

Similar scenes unfolded in Kotli, where large groups of demonstrators marched through the streets while chanting slogans against the authorities. Protesters from several areas were seen moving towards Rawalakot in a show of solidarity. In Dadyal, thousands of people also gathered to voice their opposition to the Pakistani military's policies in the region.

The shutdown had a visible impact across PoK, with markets, businesses and commercial establishments remaining closed in major towns, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber and Dadyal. In Palandri, protesters displayed tear gas shells allegedly fired by security forces and accused authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations. Meanwhile, in Sudhnoti, demonstrators carrying wooden sticks staged rallies and issued warnings to the government over what they described as continued neglect of public concerns.

Tensions rose further in Muzaffarabad, where clashes reportedly broke out between protesters and security personnel near Neelum Bridge. Visuals circulating from the area appeared to show gunfire, fuelling fears of further escalation.

Also Read: 'Pakistani Army Go Back': Protests Erupt In London & PoK Ahead Of Shutdown; 26 Dead, 190 Injured

Anger Over Unfulfilled Promises

The ongoing protests are centred on a charter of 38 demands, many of which relate to rising living costs and governance issues. Protesters are seeking cheaper electricity and reduced prices for essential commodities such as flour, rice and pulses.

A key grievance concerns electricity tariffs. Demonstrators argue that major hydroelectric projects, including the Mangla Dam, are located in PoK and therefore local residents should benefit from lower electricity rates. Many contend that despite generating power from the region, authorities have failed to provide affordable energy to local communities.

Another major point of contention is the existence of 12 refugee seats in the PoK Legislative Assembly. These seats are reserved for individuals who migrated from Indian-administered Kashmir and currently reside in different parts of Pakistan. Protesters question why people who do not live in PoK continue to vote and hold legislative positions representing constituencies in the region.

Critics of the current arrangement allege that these seats allow Pakistan's military establishment to exert significant influence over the assembly's functioning and political outcomes. They argue that the system enables authorities to shape governments in the territory by maintaining influence over a sizeable bloc of legislators.

The present agitation follows a similar protest movement that erupted in October last year, during which 31 people reportedly lost their lives. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent senior adviser Rana Sanaullah to negotiate with protest leaders. Following discussions, authorities reportedly agreed to accept 21 of the 38 demands raised by demonstrators.

However, protest organisers claim that the commitments made during those negotiations remain largely unfulfilled eight months later. They accuse the government of failing to implement promised reforms and instead responding to renewed demonstrations with force.

The protests have also renewed scrutiny of Brigadier Faiq Ayub, the ISI sector commander in PoK. Activists allege that military repression intensified following his appointment to the region last year. Critics claim that crackdowns on protesters and political activists have increased significantly under his tenure.

According to protest groups, dozens of civilians have lost their lives in security-force action over the past eight months. The latest unrest reflects growing frustration over economic hardship, political representation and what demonstrators describe as heavy-handed state intervention, issues that continue to fuel instability across PoK.

Also Read: 'No Food, Just Got Bullets': PoK Unrest Deepens Amid Claims Of Detentions, Internet Curbs And Police Action