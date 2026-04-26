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HomeNewsWorld'Shots Will Be Fired': Karoline Leavitt's Comment Before White House Event Goes Viral After Shooting Scare

'Shots Will Be Fired': Karoline Leavitt's Comment Before White House Event Goes Viral After Shooting Scare

A remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about “shots fired” at the Correspondents’ Dinner has gone viral after a real shooting scare unfolded at the event.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karoline Leavitt predicted
  • Gunshots near dinner sparked panic, prompting evacuation.
  • Suspect arrested; Secret Service officer injured.
  • Trump praised security's rapid, effective response.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is drawing attention online after a remark she made ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner resurfaced following a shooting scare at the event.

Ahead of the event, Levitt, while referring to Trump’s dpeech and his fiery style, said: "He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great." 

On being questioned about who wrote the speech, she said, "I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."

However, the coincidence between the remark and the subsequent security scare has fuelled widespread discussion on social media about the timing and sensitivity of public statements.

Chaos After Shooting At White House Dinner

The incident unfolded during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present on stage.

Gunshots were reported near the venue, triggering panic among attendees, who were forced to take cover under the tables. The banquet hall at the Washington Hilton, was packed with journalists, public figures and government leaders awaiting the President’s speech, when a sudden loud disturbance triggered panic.

The President and other top officials were quickly surrounded by United States Secret Service personnel and evacuated from the stage.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody. He was later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told the AP.

Following the incident, Trump indicated that the attacker was likely acting alone and praised the swift response by security forces.

Trump said the suspected shooter carried multiple weapons, and attempted to breach a security checkpoint before being neutralised by the United States Secret Service. One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to recover.

Before You Go

BREAKING: “Not assassination attempt but attention-seeking act,” says analyst

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Karoline Leavitt say about Donald Trump's speech ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Karoline Leavitt predicted Trump's speech would be classic, funny, entertaining, and that there would be 'shots fired' in the room.

Who wrote Donald Trump's speech, according to Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt stated that Donald Trump writes his own speeches, putting his own work into them.

What happened during the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Gunshots were reported near the venue, causing panic among attendees and leading to the evacuation of President Trump and other officials.

What was the outcome of the shooting incident?

The suspected shooter was taken into custody. One Secret Service officer was injured but is expected to recover.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump FBI White House US President United STates Karoline Leavitt
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