Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karoline Leavitt predicted

Gunshots near dinner sparked panic, prompting evacuation.

Suspect arrested; Secret Service officer injured.

Trump praised security's rapid, effective response.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is drawing attention online after a remark she made ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner resurfaced following a shooting scare at the event.



Ahead of the event, Levitt, while referring to Trump’s dpeech and his fiery style, said: "He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great."

On being questioned about who wrote the speech, she said, "I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."

However, the coincidence between the remark and the subsequent security scare has fuelled widespread discussion on social media about the timing and sensitivity of public statements.

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”



LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026

Chaos After Shooting At White House Dinner

The incident unfolded during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present on stage.

Gunshots were reported near the venue, triggering panic among attendees, who were forced to take cover under the tables. The banquet hall at the Washington Hilton, was packed with journalists, public figures and government leaders awaiting the President’s speech, when a sudden loud disturbance triggered panic.

The President and other top officials were quickly surrounded by United States Secret Service personnel and evacuated from the stage.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody. He was later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told the AP.

Following the incident, Trump indicated that the attacker was likely acting alone and praised the swift response by security forces.

Trump said the suspected shooter carried multiple weapons, and attempted to breach a security checkpoint before being neutralised by the United States Secret Service. One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to recover.