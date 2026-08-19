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English NewsNewsWorldIndian-Origin Man Arrested In Canada Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman At Park

Indian-Origin Man Arrested In Canada Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman At Park

The incident was reported to police on August 9. Officers conducted extensive searches and patrols around Bear Creek Park and nearby areas but could not initially locate the suspect.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada's Surrey over the alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a local park, police said. The accused, Jagendar Kurana, faces two charges -- sexual assault and sexual interference -- in connection with an incident reported at Bear Creek Park.

According to the Surrey Police Service, the woman told officers that she had been groped by an adult man at the park before he fled the scene. She was not physically injured in the alleged assault.

Police Launch Investigation

The incident was reported to police on August 9. Officers conducted extensive searches and patrols around Bear Creek Park and nearby areas but could not initially locate the suspect.

The victim described the alleged attacker as a South Asian man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a blue Adidas toque, a black T-shirt, black trousers and black flip-flops.

Police later released photographs of the suspect and appealed to the public for information as part of their investigation.

Suspect Arrested

Investigators subsequently identified a man matching the description as Jagendar Kurana. He was arrested on August 12, police said.

Kurana was remanded in custody, while the British Columbia Prosecution Service approved two Criminal Code charges against him. He is awaiting a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains ongoing.

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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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