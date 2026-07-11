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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan's Demographic Challenge Grows; Asim Munir Given New Responsibility

Pakistan's Demographic Challenge Grows; Asim Munir Given New Responsibility

Earlier this week, 42 Pakistani security personnel were killed in attacks by Baloch rebels and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Balochistan.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir joined population control committee.
  • Pakistan, fifth-most populous, tackles growth, security challenges.
  • Government identifies limited contraceptives, revenue distribution as issues.

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has been assigned another key responsibility, this time as part of the government's efforts to address the country's rapidly growing population.

The announcement was made by Pakistan's Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal during a Senate meeting earlier this week, according to a report by The Dawn. With a population of more than 259 million, Pakistan is currently the world's fifth-most populous country and is projected to overtake Indonesia to become the fourth largest by 2030.

Asim Munir Joins Population Control Committee

To tackle the issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee that includes Asim Munir.

According to The Dawn, the government has elevated population management to the status of a national priority.

"The government is treating this issue with the highest priority, and important policy decisions are being taken at every level," Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said.

Appointment Comes Amid Multiple Challenges

Munir's new role comes as Pakistan continues to grapple with security challenges in Balochistan and along the Afghanistan border. Unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) over economic hardship and allegations of police excesses has also continued.

Earlier this week, 42 Pakistani security personnel were killed in attacks by Baloch rebels and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Balochistan. Tensions have also remained high along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in recent weeks.

Social Media Reacts

The decision to include the army chief in the population control committee drew reactions on social media, with several users responding with satire and criticism.

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Popular Pakistani journalist Asad Toor wrote, "If the government needs their field marshal for population control, it should go home."

Another social media user remarked, "He successfully reduced population in Kashmir, Balochistan, Muridke, Islamabad."

Why Is Pakistan Concerned About Population Growth?

According to the health department, one of the major challenges is the limited availability of contraceptives. Pakistan records an average of around 6.7 million births every year. To address the issue, the government plans to provide tax exemptions on contraceptive products.

Another concern relates to the formula used to distribute revenue among provinces. At present, around 80% of resource allocation is based on population, which, according to the health minister, unintentionally encourages higher population growth.

He has proposed reducing that share to below 50%.

However, such a proposal could face resistance from provinces with larger populations.

Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province and the political stronghold of the Sharif family, is also home to key financial institutions and remains central to the country's political and military establishment. Any change to the revenue-sharing formula could affect the province's financial allocation.

Population Growth Remains A Key Concern

Pakistan's annual population growth rate currently stands at 2.55%. Experts have warned that if the trend continues, population growth could outpace the country's available resources.

For an economy that depends heavily on loans from Gulf countries and international financial institutions, managing population growth has emerged as a major policy challenge.

ALSO READ: 'Our Nation Seeks Revenge': Iran's Supreme Leader Vows To Avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been assigned a key role in Pakistan's population control efforts?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has been assigned to a committee addressing the country's rapidly growing population. This decision was announced by Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Why is Pakistan concerned about its population growth?

With over 259 million people, Pakistan is the world's fifth-most populous country and projected to be fourth by 2030. Experts warn continued growth could outpace available resources.

What specific challenges does Pakistan face regarding population management?

Challenges include limited contraceptive availability and an 80% population-based revenue distribution formula. This formula inadvertently encourages higher population growth.

What measures are being considered to address Pakistan's population growth?

The government plans tax exemptions on contraceptives. A proposal to reduce the population-based share of provincial revenue distribution to below 50% is also under consideration.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Population Control Pakistan Asim Munir TTP Attacks
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