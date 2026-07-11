He issued a strongly worded message warning those responsible for his father's death that they would face retribution. He also paid tribute to his father as an
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'Our Nation Seeks Revenge': Iran's Supreme Leader Vows To Avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, warned those responsible of retribution and pledged to uphold his legacy.
- Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for father's US-Israeli airstrike death.
- He pledged to uphold father's legacy, demanding national retribution.
- Khamenei linked father to Imam Hussain, justifying nation's vengeance.
- He thanked millions of mourners for historic public support.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What message did Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issue regarding his father's death?
How did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei die?
He was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, which began on February 28. His funeral ceremonies were held months after his death.
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