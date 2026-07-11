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English NewsNewsWorld'Our Nation Seeks Revenge': Iran's Supreme Leader Vows To Avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

'Our Nation Seeks Revenge': Iran's Supreme Leader Vows To Avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, warned those responsible of retribution and pledged to uphold his legacy.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for father's US-Israeli airstrike death.
  • He pledged to uphold father's legacy, demanding national retribution.
  • Khamenei linked father to Imam Hussain, justifying nation's vengeance.
  • He thanked millions of mourners for historic public support.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a strongly worded message on the funeral of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning those he blamed for his death that they would face retribution.

"The criminal and disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will never achieve the peaceful death they dream of," he said.

 He paid tribute to his father and predecessor, calling him an "unjustly slain" and "righteous servant of God", while vowing to uphold his legacy.

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Supreme Leader Seeks Revenge

 "O unjustly slain Leader! O righteous servant of God! We pledge to safeguard your legacy, steadfastly follow the path you laid out, fear no hardship along the way, and remain devoted to the divine promises and glad tidings you believed in."

Drawing parallels between the late leader and Imam Hussain, Khamenei said the Iranian nation had long sacrificed its people in defence of Hussain's ideals and in opposition to his enemies. He added that Iran now sought revenge.

"We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two [recent] wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done," He said in a post on X.
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Supreme Leader Thanks Mourners

Khamenei also thanked the tens of millions of mourners who attended funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq, particularly in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad, describing the turnout as "historic" and saying it demonstrated support for the late leader's legacy.

In subsequent posts, he repeatedly portrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a follower of Imam Hussain, saying he had lived, fought and ultimately died according to the principles of the Hussaini tradition. He also described the Islamic Revolution of Iran as being rooted in the teachings and ideals of Imam Hussain.

Khamenei ​issued the ⁠message on ‌the occasion ​of ​funeral ceremonies for his ⁠father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held ​months after he was ​killed in the US-Israeli airstrikes which started on February 28.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What message did Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issue regarding his father's death?

He issued a strongly worded message warning those responsible for his father's death that they would face retribution. He also paid tribute to his father as an

How did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei die?

He was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, which began on February 28. His funeral ceremonies were held months after his death.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Breaking News ABP Live Mojtaba Khamenei Khamenei Funeral US Iran Peace Talks US IRan War
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