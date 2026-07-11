'Our Nation Seeks Revenge': Iran's Supreme Leader Vows To Avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a strongly worded message on the funeral of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning those he blamed for his death that they would face retribution.

"The criminal and disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will never achieve the peaceful death they dream of," he said.

He paid tribute to his father and predecessor, calling him an "unjustly slain" and "righteous servant of God", while vowing to uphold his legacy.

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Supreme Leader Seeks Revenge

"O unjustly slain Leader! O righteous servant of God! We pledge to safeguard your legacy, steadfastly follow the path you laid out, fear no hardship along the way, and remain devoted to the divine promises and glad tidings you believed in."

To our martyred Leader: O unjustly slain Leader! O righteous servant of God! We pledge to safeguard your legacy, to steadfastly traverse the straight path you laid out, to fear no hardships along the way, and to attach our hearts to divine promises and glad tidings as you did. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 11, 2026

Drawing parallels between the late leader and Imam Hussain, Khamenei said the Iranian nation had long sacrificed its people in defence of Hussain's ideals and in opposition to his enemies. He added that Iran now sought revenge.

"We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two [recent] wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done," He said in a post on X. Also Read: 15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Supreme Leader Thanks Mourners

Khamenei also thanked the tens of millions of mourners who attended funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq, particularly in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad, describing the turnout as "historic" and saying it demonstrated support for the late leader's legacy.

In subsequent posts, he repeatedly portrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a follower of Imam Hussain, saying he had lived, fought and ultimately died according to the principles of the Hussaini tradition. He also described the Islamic Revolution of Iran as being rooted in the teachings and ideals of Imam Hussain.

Khamenei ​issued the ⁠message on ‌the occasion ​of ​funeral ceremonies for his ⁠father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held ​months after he was ​killed in the US-Israeli airstrikes which started on February 28.