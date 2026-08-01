Germany On High Alert As Pride Marches Resume A Week After Deadly Berlin Attack

Reported by: Timothy Jones dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP, epd, KNA

Pride events are to take place in several German cities a week after a deadly attack on a Pride march in Berlin

Authorities warn of holiday traffic disruption in Germany amid the two-hour closure of a key pass road in Austria

A forest fire is burning out of control in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria

Here is a round-up of some of the main stories from and about Germany hitting the headlines on Saturday, August 1, 2026:

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Traffic disruption expected as Austrian pass road blocked

Austria's Fern Pass road is to be closed for some two hours on Saturday morning amid a demonstration, with authorities warning of delays to holiday traffic as vacations get underway in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

The road is a key north-south transit route linking Germany, Austria and Italy.

Protesters are demonstrating not only at the volume of traffic on the route but also against a planned tunnel intended to replace the most difficult section of the road.

They say the project will only attract more traffic.

The nearby Hahntennjoch Pass will also be temporarily closed amid the protest, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people.

The Fern Pass, which reaches an elevation of 1,212 meters (almost 4,000 feet) carries more traffic than almost any other pass in the eastern Alps, second only to the Brenner Pass.

Pride events planned in several German cities after attack

Pride events in several German cities are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday.

The events are to take place just a week after a man rammed a car into the Berlin Pride march, killing a woman and injuring 31 other people.German authorities said they were treating the incident as an "Islamist terrorist attack." The suspect was later shot dead by German police as they tried to arrest him.

In Hamburg, where some 250,000 people are expected to gather, police have announced that they will deploy twice as many officers as last year to protect the event.

The march is expected to feature a float from the Berlin organizers on which participants will wear dark clothing in tribute to the victims.

Pride events are also planned in the cities of Bonn, Ahaus and Moers in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and another in the eastern city of Naumburg in Saxony-Anhalt.

In Germany, such events are called Christopher Street Day (CSD) in commemoration of events in New York in 1969 after police raided the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street.

The raids triggered days of protests by gay, lesbian and transgender people that became the starting point for a worldwide rights movement.

Welcome to our coverage

The DW newsroom in Bonn says guten Tag to all its readers as we get underway with our look-round at stories with a Germany slant on the first day of the month.

Topping the list are the planned Pride events scheduled to take place across the country amid heightened security after a deadly attack a week ago on a march in Berlin.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out in support of the LGBTQ+ community and societal diversity.

The summer is also bringing its share of extreme weather events and fires to Germany, with severe storms in the north and east and a major blaze in a southern forest.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)