Spain is installing a 500-meter floating barrier along the maritime border with Morocco. This inflatable barrier will rise 30 to 70 centimeters above the water.
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Why Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave?
Spain began installing a floating barrier at Ceuta after a migrant surge left 67 dead. Around 50,000 crossed from Morocco, while 22 EU nations called for emergency talks on the border crisis.
- Over 50,000 migrants attempted Ceuta crossing; 67 died.
- Spain returned 48,000 migrants, installing a floating barrier.
- Crossings stopped, enhanced security measures remain in place.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What measures is Spain taking to control migrant crossings into Ceuta?
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta during the recent surge, and how many were returned?
Around 50,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday. More than 48,000 of them were returned to Morocco within 48 hours.
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