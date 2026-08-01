Why Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave?

Spain said migrant crossings into its North African enclave of Ceuta had virtually stopped overnight as authorities began installing a 500-metre floating barrier along the maritime border with Morocco on Saturday, following a mass migration attempt that left at least 67 people dead.

According to Spanish authorities, around 50,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. More than 48,000 were returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Reuters reported.

Reuters footage showed Spanish soldiers and Civil Guard officers patrolling the largely deserted Tarajal beach as work began on the floating barrier, one of the main crossing points used by migrants.

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The inflatable barrier, supported by anchored naval buoys, will rise 30 to 70 centimetres above the water and extend up to one metre below the surface. A designated channel will allow Civil Guard patrol boats to continue operating in the area.

67 Dead After Mass Crossing Attempt

Spanish officials said at least 67 bodies had been recovered after migrants drowned or were crushed while attempting to scale the breakwater and border fence. Authorities said many had been driven by economic hardship and encouraged by false information circulating on social media.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska blamed human trafficking networks for exploiting vulnerable migrants and misrepresenting a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling on the return of migrants intercepted at sea.

Speaking in Ceuta, Grande-Marlaska said order had been largely restored within 24 hours, with overnight crossings falling to "almost zero". However, he stressed that reinforced police and military deployments would remain in place until the situation was fully under control.

Calling Morocco a "fully reliable partner", the minister said there had been no prior intelligence indicating that such a large-scale crossing was imminent.

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