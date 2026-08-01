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English NewsNewsWorldWhy Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave?

Why Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave?

Spain began installing a floating barrier at Ceuta after a migrant surge left 67 dead. Around 50,000 crossed from Morocco, while 22 EU nations called for emergency talks on the border crisis.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 50,000 migrants attempted Ceuta crossing; 67 died.
  • Spain returned 48,000 migrants, installing a floating barrier.
  • Crossings stopped, enhanced security measures remain in place.

Spain said migrant crossings into its North African enclave of Ceuta had virtually stopped overnight as authorities began installing a 500-metre floating barrier along the maritime border with Morocco on Saturday, following a mass migration attempt that left at least 67 people dead.

According to Spanish authorities, around 50,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. More than 48,000 were returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Reuters reported.

Reuters footage showed Spanish soldiers and Civil Guard officers patrolling the largely deserted Tarajal beach as work began on the floating barrier, one of the main crossing points used by migrants.

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The inflatable barrier, supported by anchored naval buoys, will rise 30 to 70 centimetres above the water and extend up to one metre below the surface. A designated channel will allow Civil Guard patrol boats to continue operating in the area.

67 Dead After Mass Crossing Attempt

Spanish officials said at least 67 bodies had been recovered after migrants drowned or were crushed while attempting to scale the breakwater and border fence. Authorities said many had been driven by economic hardship and encouraged by false information circulating on social media.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska blamed human trafficking networks for exploiting vulnerable migrants and misrepresenting a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling on the return of migrants intercepted at sea.

Speaking in Ceuta, Grande-Marlaska said order had been largely restored within 24 hours, with overnight crossings falling to "almost zero". However, he stressed that reinforced police and military deployments would remain in place until the situation was fully under control.

Calling Morocco a "fully reliable partner", the minister said there had been no prior intelligence indicating that such a large-scale crossing was imminent.

EU Pushes For Emergency Talks

The crisis has triggered divisions within the European Union. Leaders of 22 EU member states have called for an emergency meeting of interior ministers, urging a coordinated response to strengthen the bloc's external borders and prevent further irregular migration.

In a joint letter to Ireland, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, the countries warned that uncontrolled mass crossings could undermine confidence in the EU's migration policy and encourage similar attempts elsewhere.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also requested an urgent meeting of EU interior ministers but criticised member states that had called for Spain's temporary exclusion from the passport-free Schengen Area.

Italy's government has announced a one-month suspension of Schengen arrangements with Spain by reintroducing border controls for travellers arriving by air and sea.

Migrants Return To Morocco

Hundreds of migrants crossed back into Morocco on Saturday, with many telling reporters they were returning voluntarily after experiencing harsh conditions in Ceuta.

Some described sleeping outdoors without food or shelter and alleged mistreatment by Spanish police. Others remained determined to stay despite the tightening border measures.

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Spanish authorities maintained that migrants who entered Ceuta irregularly would not be allowed to travel onward to mainland Spain or the wider Schengen area. The government also rejected claims that its migrant regularisation programme had encouraged the influx, noting that applicants must have been residing in Spain before January 1, 2026, to qualify.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is Spain taking to control migrant crossings into Ceuta?

Spain is installing a 500-meter floating barrier along the maritime border with Morocco. This inflatable barrier will rise 30 to 70 centimeters above the water.

How many migrants crossed into Ceuta during the recent surge, and how many were returned?

Around 50,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday. More than 48,000 of them were returned to Morocco within 48 hours.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spain Immigration Europe Ceuta Spain Migrants
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