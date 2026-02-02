‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M.M. Naravane during the ongoing Budget Session. Gandhi was stopped after reading just four words — “Chinese tanks in Doklam”, as members of the treasury benches objected, triggering chaos in the House. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 3 pm, then till 4 pm, before being adjourned for the day.

The BJP says that it fights terrorism, but it is afraid of a quote.

After all, what is written in General Manoj Mukund Naravane ji’s book Four Stars of Destiny that the people of the Modi government are so worried that they won’t even let me read it?- LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi in LS. pic.twitter.com/DMd6ueMQnJ February 2, 2026

Dubey Cites Constitutional Speech Limits

Reacting to the disruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey cited parliamentary rules and constitutional provisions, stating that matters discussed in Parliament are governed by Article 105 of the Constitution. “What we say in Parliament is governed by Article 105, which provides freedom of speech, but also empowers the Speaker to regulate proceedings,” Dubey said, according to news agency ANI. He added that Article 19 of the Constitution places restrictions on speech that could harm relations with other countries or compromise national security, particularly involving neighbouring nations.

Opposition Slams Government for Stifling Dubey further claimed that parliamentary rules prohibit members from quoting from books or newspapers on the floor of the House. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised Gandhi’s attempt to read from the memoir, accusing him of “undermining the dignity of the House” despite repeated requests from the Speaker to refrain from doing so. Opposition leaders, however, accused the government of stifling debate. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the government had “exposed itself” by objecting to the remarks, arguing that the issue should be about addressing the truth rather than preventing its disclosure.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram echoed similar views, alleging that the government was deliberately suppressing Gandhi’s voice to avoid uncomfortable truths. He said it was unprecedented for a government to object so strongly to a reference from the autobiography of a former Army chief.