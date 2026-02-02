‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Chinese Tanks In Doklam': Centre Trains Guns As Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha 'Speech' Sparks Uproar

‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Centre Trains Guns As Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha 'Speech' Sparks Uproar

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after disruptions erupted over Rahul Gandhi quoting a former Army chief’s memoir.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M.M. Naravane during the ongoing Budget Session. Gandhi was stopped after reading just four words — “Chinese tanks in Doklam”, as members of the treasury benches objected, triggering chaos in the House. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 3 pm, then till 4 pm, before being adjourned for the day.

Dubey Cites Constitutional Speech Limits

Reacting to the disruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey cited parliamentary rules and constitutional provisions, stating that matters discussed in Parliament are governed by Article 105 of the Constitution. “What we say in Parliament is governed by Article 105, which provides freedom of speech, but also empowers the Speaker to regulate proceedings,” Dubey said, according to news agency ANI. He added that Article 19 of the Constitution places restrictions on speech that could harm relations with other countries or compromise national security, particularly involving neighbouring nations.

Opposition Slams Government for Stifling

Dubey further claimed that parliamentary rules prohibit members from quoting from books or newspapers on the floor of the House. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised Gandhi’s attempt to read from the memoir, accusing him of “undermining the dignity of the House” despite repeated requests from the Speaker to refrain from doing so. Opposition leaders, however, accused the government of stifling debate. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the government had “exposed itself” by objecting to the remarks, arguing that the issue should be about addressing the truth rather than preventing its disclosure.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram echoed similar views, alleging that the government was deliberately suppressing Gandhi’s voice to avoid uncomfortable truths. He said it was unprecedented for a government to object so strongly to a reference from the autobiography of a former Army chief.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rahul Gandhi stopped from reading from a former Army chief's memoir in the Lok Sabha?

Rahul Gandhi was stopped after reading just four words, 'Chinese tanks in Doklam,' as treasury bench members objected, triggering chaos and adjournments.

What constitutional articles were cited regarding the Lok Sabha disruption?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited Article 105, which governs freedom of speech in Parliament, and Article 19, which restricts speech that could harm international relations or national security.

Are there parliamentary rules against quoting from books or newspapers in the House?

Yes, according to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, parliamentary rules prohibit members from quoting from books or newspapers on the floor of the House.

How did opposition leaders react to the disruption?

Opposition leaders accused the government of stifling debate and deliberately suppressing Rahul Gandhi's voice to avoid uncomfortable truths.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP PARLIAMENT 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi
