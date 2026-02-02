Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'

The Supreme Court granted bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, jailed since June 2025 in a disproportionate assets case. The SAD claimed that cameras were fitted with audio recording devices.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister in the Punjab government, in a disproportionate assets case. A detailed order from the apex court is awaited. Majithia has been lodged in Nabha jail since June 2025 and has spent nearly seven months in custody. He has repeatedly described the case against him as a “cheap political vendetta” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Bail Amid Threat Claims Row

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in June 2025 in connection with the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The bail order comes amid claims by the SAD that Majithia’s life was under threat while he was in custody. Last month, senior SAD leaders, led by party president and Majithia’s brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the Punjab Governor alleging that the state government had failed to take adequate steps to ensure his safety, despite intelligence inputs pointing to potential threats.

Prison Camera Row Sparks Privacy Fears

The party also accused jail authorities of violating Majithia’s rights by installing additional surveillance cameras inside his prison cell. SAD leaders alleged that some cameras were positioned in a manner that intruded on his privacy and hurt religious sentiments, including claims that a camera was facing the washroom and toilet area. Further allegations were made regarding the installation of cameras during a visit by Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, to the Nabha jail on January 15. The SAD claimed there was apprehension that the cameras were fitted with audio recording devices. The Punjab government has rejected all allegations, denying any wrongdoing or violation of Majithia’s rights during his incarceration.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Bikram Singh Majithia SUpreme COurt
