Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli forces struck Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

This marks the first strike since April 16 ceasefire in effect.

Amid ongoing tensions and conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military carried out strikes on alleged militant targets in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday (June 7, 2026). The area targeted by the Israeli forces is known as Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The attack marks the first strike on Beirut's southern suburbs since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on April 16 through US mediation.

🇮🇱🇱🇧 An Israeli airstrike targeted Zefta in southern Lebanon.



Source: TABZ (Telegram) / Writer: Sol https://t.co/Ki1XoldGwB pic.twitter.com/JQvgwU78CI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 7, 2026

Operation Conducted In Response To Hezbollah Gunfire

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was conducted in response to Hezbollah gunfire directed at northern Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also issued a statement, saying that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), acting on the instructions of Netanyahu and Katz, struck a militant command centre in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut. The statement said the operation was carried out in response to Hezbollah firing towards Israeli territory.

Trump Warns Netanyahu

The strikes came just days after US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Netanyahu against launching attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to Lebanon's state news agency, two apartments located in two buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs were targeted in the Israeli strikes.

According to a report by France 24, witnesses said several loud explosions were heard during the attack, and a multi-storey building in the Hezbollah-influenced Dahiyeh district was struck.