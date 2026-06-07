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HomeNewsWorldNigeria Rescues 360 Kidnap Victims From Boko Haram Captivity In Borno

Nigeria Rescues 360 Kidnap Victims From Boko Haram Captivity In Borno

Nigeria's army said Boko Haram militants took the hostages from different communities. Kidnappings have become a growing security concern across the West African country.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 11:35 PM (IST)

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Nigeria's security forces freed 360 people kidnapped by Boko Haram in the northeastern state of Borno over the weekend, the army said on Sunday.

The victims had been held "under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities," it said.

Two infants "succumbed to exhaustion" due to the harsh environment and the hardship they endured during their prolonged captivity, according to an army spokesperson, Haruna Sani.

"The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group," Sani added.

What Else Do We Know About Nigeria's Rescue Operation?

The rescue operation was conducted in the Mandara mountains in ‌the southern part of the state, which forms a part of the Boko Haram militants' stronghold, according to the military statement.

It also said troops had gathered intelligence and used "psychological operations" to sow "mistrust within the insurgent ranks" before "the commencement of the assault phase."

A joint task force, including special forces, drove the militants from their positions, the military added.

Insecurity Remains One Of Nigeria's Most Pressing Issues

Nigeria has struggled for years to tackle security challenges.

Various armed groups, including jihadists, carry out kidnappings for ransom across the West African nation.

The insurgency in the country's northeast has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the United Nations.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nigeria Kidnapping West Africa Boko Haram Militants
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