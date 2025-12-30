Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahnoor Munir, daughter of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, married her first cousin Abdul Rehman on December 26 in a discreet ceremony at the Pakistan Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The wedding was attended by top political and military leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI chief, and several retired army officials.

Abdul Rehman, Munir’s nephew, previously served as a captain in the Pakistani Army and later joined the civil services through a quota reserved for army officers. He currently holds the position of assistant commissioner.

According to Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori, the ceremony hosted around 400 guests and was intentionally kept low-key due to security concerns. This was the wedding of Munir’s third daughter.

Concerns Over Pakistan Extremism

Reports in Greek City Times have highlighted growing international concern over Pakistan’s drift toward religious extremism under Munir’s leadership. The country has been criticized for promoting Islamist “resistance” abroad while failing to rein in radical elements at home.

Similarly, Asian News Post noted that Islamabad’s military-led approach has struggled to secure borders, protect citizens, and foster goodwill internationally. The report also pointed to ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, attributing cross-border violence, refugee crises, and airstrikes to Pakistan’s security-centric policies.

Military Influence, Regional Instability

Analysts say the country’s reliance on force and crisis-driven diplomacy, rather than dialogue, has contributed to instability in the region. Despite the security-sensitive nature of the wedding, the attendance of top leadership underscored Munir’s influence within Pakistan’s military and political landscape.