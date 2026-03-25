Tel Aviv Blasts Amid War Tensions; Iran Denies Talks, Qatar Calls Out Escalation

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Israeli Army Radio reported multiple explosions around Tel Aviv. The development comes after the city was targeted by missiles on Tuesday, causing multiple casualties.

Iran Denies Talks With US

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that no talks have taken place between Iran and the United States.

“We have also heard such reports through the media, but according to my information, and contrary to Trump’s claims, no negotiations – direct or indirect – have taken place between the two countries so far,” Reza Amiri Moghadam said.

‘Friendly Countries’ Engaging Both Sides

Moghadam added that “friendly countries” have held “consultations with both sides” aimed at ending the war.

His remarks come amid claims by Trump that “productive talks” had taken place with an unnamed Iranian official, claims that have been denied by Tehran.

Qatar Rejects Role In Escalation

Qatar has said it does not want to be part of the conflict’s escalation, according to its representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

“To attack a state that is not a party to the conflict, and which has not allowed use of its territory in the hostilities, is a violation of international law, and undermines international peace and security,” Hind Bint Abdul Rahman Al Muftah said in Geneva.

“We have dissociated ourselves from the outset from this war, and we have refused to be part of the escalation. However, Iranians continue to target us and other neighbouring countries.”