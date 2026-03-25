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HomeNewsWorldTel Aviv Blasts Amid War Tensions; Iran Denies Talks, Qatar Calls Out Escalation

Tel Aviv Blasts Amid War Tensions; Iran Denies Talks, Qatar Calls Out Escalation

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that no talks have taken place between Iran and the United States.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Israeli Army Radio reported multiple explosions around Tel Aviv. The development comes after the city was targeted by missiles on Tuesday, causing multiple casualties.

Iran Denies Talks With US

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that no talks have taken place between Iran and the United States.

“We have also heard such reports through the media, but according to my information, and contrary to Trump’s claims, no negotiations – direct or indirect – have taken place between the two countries so far,” Reza Amiri Moghadam said.

‘Friendly Countries’ Engaging Both Sides

Moghadam added that “friendly countries” have held “consultations with both sides” aimed at ending the war.

His remarks come amid claims by Trump that “productive talks” had taken place with an unnamed Iranian official, claims that have been denied by Tehran.

Qatar Rejects Role In Escalation

Qatar has said it does not want to be part of the conflict’s escalation, according to its representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

“To attack a state that is not a party to the conflict, and which has not allowed use of its territory in the hostilities, is a violation of international law, and undermines international peace and security,” Hind Bint Abdul Rahman Al Muftah said in Geneva.

“We have dissociated ourselves from the outset from this war, and we have refused to be part of the escalation. However, Iranians continue to target us and other neighbouring countries.”

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Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the Israeli Army Radio reported regarding Tel Aviv?

Israeli Army Radio reported multiple explosions around Tel Aviv. This follows a missile attack on the city on Tuesday that resulted in casualties.

Has Iran held any talks with the United States?

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan stated that no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between Iran and the United States, contrary to claims made by Trump.

What is Qatar's stance on the ongoing conflict?

Qatar has stated it does not wish to be part of the conflict's escalation. They view attacking a non-party state as a violation of international law.

What role are 'friendly countries' playing?

'Friendly countries' have engaged in consultations with both sides of the conflict, aiming to achieve a resolution to the war.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Tel Aviv Blasts Iran Denies Talks Amid War Tensions Qatar Calls Out Escalation
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