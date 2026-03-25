Iran Turns Back Karachi-Bound Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Rules Not Followed

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Iran has turned back a merchant vessel heading towards Pakistan from the Strait of Hormuz, signalling tighter enforcement of transit rules in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes amid rising regional tensions. Iranian authorities said the ship failed to obtain the required clearance to pass through the strategic waterway, where Tehran has recently warned that movement of vessels will depend on prior coordination. The development comes as Iran accuses the United States and Israel of continued military pressure, while also indicating that only vessels it considers non-hostile will be allowed safe passage through the narrow but vital oil corridor.

Vessel Turned Back In Strait

Iran’s Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri said the container vessel SELEN, which was carrying food supplies to Karachi, was stopped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy after it failed to comply with legal procedures required for transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian officials, all ships passing through the waterway must coordinate with the country’s maritime authorities before entering the strait. The vessel had not obtained the necessary permission, leading to it being turned back.

Vessel tracking data earlier placed the ship in the Persian Gulf. Shipping records show that the vessel is sailing under the flag of St Kitts and Nevis.

Iranian authorities said the enforcement reflects stricter monitoring of traffic through the strait, which remains one of the most sensitive maritime routes in the world.

Passage Linked To Prior Approval

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said only what it described as “non-hostile vessels” would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided they comply with safety regulations and coordinate with Iranian officials.

State broadcaster Press TV reported that Iran’s Defence Council has made prior coordination mandatory for transit, describing the measure as a response to what Tehran calls ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel.

The council warned that any further attacks on Iran’s power plants or energy facilities would be met with what it called a decisive and destructive response from the armed forces.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A significant share of the world’s crude oil shipments passes through the narrow waterway each day, making it one of the most important global energy chokepoints.