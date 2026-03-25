Iran-US War: Iran Targets USS Abraham Lincoln Within Hours Of Warning

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Tensions in the Gulf escalated sharply on Wednesday (March 25) after Iran’s military claimed it launched coastal cruise missiles targeting the US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), while warning of further attacks if the vessel moves within range of its missile systems.

In a statement, the Iranian Army’s public relations office said its forces had targeted the carrier strike group with coastal cruise missiles. The announcement did not specify the extent of damage or whether the missiles reached their intended target.

Strategic waters under strain

The development comes amid heightened confrontation in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a region critical to global energy supplies.

Warning from Iranian Navy

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Navy, said the US carrier group is under constant surveillance and would face “crushing strikes” if it enters the operational range of Iranian missile systems.

“Iranian naval forces are closely monitoring the movements of the Abraham Lincoln, and any hostile presence within missile range will be met with overwhelming force,” he said, according to Iranian state media reports cited by Reuters.

Assertion of control

Irani also asserted that Iran maintains “firm and effective control” over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising what he described as the country’s maritime dominance in the region. He added that Iranian forces are continuously tracking military vessels operating near its waters.

Strong warning against escalation

In strongly worded remarks, the navy chief said Iran would not back down in defending its interests, invoking national resolve and warning adversaries against escalation.

About the US carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the 5th Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the US Navy and forms a key part of Washington’s military presence in the region.

No US response yet

There has been no immediate response from the US regarding Iran’s claim of a missile launch or the status of the carrier group. The incident underscores rising risks of direct military confrontation in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.