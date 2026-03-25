Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran-US War: Iran Targets USS Abraham Lincoln Within Hours Of Warning

Iran-US War: Iran Targets USS Abraham Lincoln Within Hours Of Warning

The development comes amid heightened confrontation in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a region critical to global energy supplies.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tensions in the Gulf escalated sharply on Wednesday (March 25) after Iran’s military claimed it launched coastal cruise missiles targeting the US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), while warning of further attacks if the vessel moves within range of its missile systems.

In a statement, the Iranian Army’s public relations office said its forces had targeted the carrier strike group with coastal cruise missiles. The announcement did not specify the extent of damage or whether the missiles reached their intended target.

Strategic waters under strain

The development comes amid heightened confrontation in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a region critical to global energy supplies.

Warning from Iranian Navy

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Navy, said the US carrier group is under constant surveillance and would face “crushing strikes” if it enters the operational range of Iranian missile systems.

“Iranian naval forces are closely monitoring the movements of the Abraham Lincoln, and any hostile presence within missile range will be met with overwhelming force,” he said, according to Iranian state media reports cited by Reuters.

Assertion of control

Irani also asserted that Iran maintains “firm and effective control” over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising what he described as the country’s maritime dominance in the region. He added that Iranian forces are continuously tracking military vessels operating near its waters.

Strong warning against escalation

In strongly worded remarks, the navy chief said Iran would not back down in defending its interests, invoking national resolve and warning adversaries against escalation.

About the US carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the 5th Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the US Navy and forms a key part of Washington’s military presence in the region.

No US response yet

There has been no immediate response from the US regarding Iran’s claim of a missile launch or the status of the carrier group. The incident underscores rising risks of direct military confrontation in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.

Related Video

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War US Sends Ceasefire Plan To Iran Pakistan Offers To Host Talks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran-US War: Iran Targets USS Abraham Lincoln Within Hours Of Warning
Iran-US War: Iran Targets USS Abraham Lincoln Within Hours Of Warning
World
Iran Turns Back Karachi-Bound Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Rules Not Followed
Iran Turns Back Karachi-Bound Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Rules Not Followed
World
Pakistan Shares US Ceasefire Demands To Iran; Tehran Denies Talks, Vows To Continue War
Pakistan Shares US Ceasefire Demands To Iran; Tehran Denies Talks, Vows To Continue War
World
Tel Aviv Blasts Amid War Tensions; Iran Denies Talks, Qatar Calls Out Escalation
Tel Aviv Blasts Amid War Tensions; Iran Denies Talks, Qatar Calls Out Escalation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget