Ram Navami 2026: Will Stock Markets Be Open Tomorrow? Check NSE, BSE Holiday Calendar

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Indian stock markets will take a pause on March 26 as the country observes Ram Navami, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar.

According to the official holiday list released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading activities across major segments will remain suspended for the day. For investors and traders, this means a complete halt in market activity, making it important to plan transactions accordingly.

NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Across Segments

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on March 26 in observance of Ram Navami.

Trading will be suspended across multiple segments, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

This closure applies to all regular trading activities, ensuring a full-day market holiday for participants.

What Is Ram Navami

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Observed on the ninth day (Navami) of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month (March/April), the festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance across India.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026: Full List

As per the NSE holiday calendar, there are a total of 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. Markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Here is the list of key market holidays for the year:

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

In addition, markets will open for a special session on November 8, even though it falls on a Sunday. This ‘Muhurat Trading’ session is held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The exact timings will be announced by the exchanges closer to the date.

What Investors Should Keep In Mind

Market holidays, while routine, can impact trading strategies, especially for those dealing in derivatives or short-term positions.

With no trading activity on March 26, investors may need to factor in global market movements and overnight developments before markets reopen. As trading resumes after the break, attention will shift back to global cues, domestic trends, and ongoing economic developments.