Indian stock markets will be closed on March 26 to observe Ram Navami. Both the NSE and BSE will be shut across all segments.
Ram Navami 2026: Will Stock Markets Be Open Tomorrow? Check NSE, BSE Holiday Calendar
NSE BSE Holiday March 26: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Ram Navami.
Indian stock markets will take a pause on March 26 as the country observes Ram Navami, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar.
According to the official holiday list released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading activities across major segments will remain suspended for the day. For investors and traders, this means a complete halt in market activity, making it important to plan transactions accordingly.
NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Across Segments
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on March 26 in observance of Ram Navami.
Trading will be suspended across multiple segments, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR).
This closure applies to all regular trading activities, ensuring a full-day market holiday for participants.
What Is Ram Navami
Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, marking the triumph of good over evil.
Observed on the ninth day (Navami) of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month (March/April), the festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance across India.
Stock Market Holidays In 2026: Full List
As per the NSE holiday calendar, there are a total of 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. Markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays as well.
Here is the list of key market holidays for the year:
March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)
March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)
April 3: Good Friday (Friday)
April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)
May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)
May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)
June 26: Muharram (Friday)
Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)
Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)
Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)
Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)
Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)
Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)
In addition, markets will open for a special session on November 8, even though it falls on a Sunday. This ‘Muhurat Trading’ session is held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The exact timings will be announced by the exchanges closer to the date.
What Investors Should Keep In Mind
Market holidays, while routine, can impact trading strategies, especially for those dealing in derivatives or short-term positions.
With no trading activity on March 26, investors may need to factor in global market movements and overnight developments before markets reopen. As trading resumes after the break, attention will shift back to global cues, domestic trends, and ongoing economic developments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Indian stock markets be closed?
Why are the stock markets closed on March 26?
The markets are closed on March 26 in observance of Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.
Which segments of the stock market will be affected by the holiday?
Trading will be suspended across all segments, including equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, and EGR. This means a complete halt in regular trading activities.
What should investors consider during the market holiday?
Investors should plan their transactions accordingly and factor in global market movements and overnight developments. Trading strategies may need adjustments for derivatives or short-term positions.