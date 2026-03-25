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HomeNewsBihar’s New Power Tariff: Pay Less By Day, More In Evening Hours

Bihar’s New Power Tariff: Pay Less By Day, More In Evening Hours

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the proposal, which will apply to consumers with smart prepaid meters as well as those using conventional meters.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
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Electricity tariffs in Bihar will be linked to the time of usage from April 1, with power set to be cheaper during the day and more expensive during peak evening hours.

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the proposal, which will apply to consumers with smart prepaid meters as well as those using conventional meters.

Coverage Of Consumers

The new system will cover more than 87 lakh consumers with smart prepaid meters, along with those using older meters. Bihar currently has 22.1 million electricity consumers, of which over 8.7 million will fall under the ‘Time of Day’ tariff framework.

Consumers without smart meters but with an electricity load of more than 10 kilowatts will also be included.

Revised Tariff Structure

Under the new arrangement, electricity usage between 11 PM and 9 AM will be billed at the normal rate, with consumers paying for actual consumption.

From 9 AM to 5 PM, electricity will be cheaper, with consumers required to pay 80 per cent of the total bill. For instance, consumption worth Rs 100 will cost Rs 80.

The period from 5 PM to 11 PM will be treated as peak hours, when electricity will be more expensive.

Higher Charges During Peak Hours

During peak hours, charges may go up to 120 per cent, meaning consumers could pay Rs 120 for every Rs 100 worth of electricity consumed.

Domestic consumers, however, will be billed at 110 per cent instead of 120 per cent during this period, while commercial, small, and large industrial consumers will be charged 120 per cent.

Impact On Consumption

The move is expected to influence consumption patterns, particularly for those using more electricity during evening hours, when tariffs will be higher.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new electricity tariffs based on time of usage be implemented in Bihar?

Electricity tariffs in Bihar will be linked to the time of usage starting from April 1st. Power will be cheaper during the day and more expensive during peak evening hours.

Which consumers will be affected by the new time-of-use electricity tariffs?

The new system will cover consumers with smart prepaid meters and those using conventional meters. Consumers with an electricity load over 10 kilowatts without smart meters are also included.

How will electricity be priced during different times of the day under the new tariff system?

Electricity will be cheaper between 9 AM and 5 PM (80% of the bill) and more expensive during peak hours of 5 PM to 11 PM (up to 120%). Usage from 11 PM to 9 AM will be at the normal rate.

Will domestic consumers face the same peak hour charges as commercial and industrial consumers?

No, domestic consumers will be billed at 110% during peak hours. Commercial, small, and large industrial consumers will be charged 120%.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
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Bihar’s New Power Tariff Pay Less By Day More In Evening Hours
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