‘Non-Starter’: Iran Refuses Uranium Transfer, Snubs Face-to-Face Talks With US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran rejects direct U.S. talks citing unresolved maximalist positions.

Tehran demands framework agreement before any face-to-face negotiations.

Iran dismisses uranium transfer proposal as a non-starter.

Iran has said it is not prepared to move to direct, face-to-face negotiations with the United States, citing unresolved differences over key issues.

Speaking at a diplomacy forum in Turkiye, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said discussions remain at an early stage and are continuing through indirect channels.

“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” he said, according to AP.

He added that Tehran wants a “framework agreement” in place before any in-person talks.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions And Trump’s Response

The comments came as tensions escalated around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said control over the waterway would include payment of costs related to security, safety and environmental protection.

US President Donald Trump rejected the move, saying Tehran cannot use the strait as leverage and cannot “blackmail” Washington.

Iran Rejects Uranium Transfer Proposal

Khatibzadeh also dismissed suggestions that Iran could transfer enriched uranium to the United States.

"I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States," he said. "This is non-starter and I can assure you that while we are ready to address any concerns that we do have, we're not going to accept things that are non-starters."

His remarks followed Trump’s statement that the US would retrieve nuclear material from Iranian sites, referring to an estimated 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium.

Sanctions Remain A Key Sticking Point

While not detailing all points of contention, Khatibzadeh identified US sanctions as a major obstacle to progress.

"The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns, which are illegal unilateral sanctions that Americans have imposed on Iranians and this economic terrorism which has targeted Iranian people to suffocate them and make them to revolt against the political structure inside Iran," he said.

He added that multiple exchanges of messages have taken place, but significant gaps remain.

Ceasefire Scope And Regional Tensions

Khatibzadeh reiterated Iran’s position that the ceasefire should extend to Lebanon, where Israel has been engaged with Hezbollah.

"Iran negotiated with good faith, accepted a ceasefire and told everybody that this ceasefire should include all countries, including Lebanon," he said. "Then the other side said that, it is not committed to this and then started atrocities."

Asked about Iran’s response to renewed attacks, he said, "Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever."

The United States has said Israel is “prohibited” from further offensive strikes on Lebanon, though it can act in self-defence.

Strait Of Hormuz Central To Negotiations

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical element in ongoing discussions. Khatibzadeh said a “new protocol” could be introduced to ensure safe civilian shipping.

He added that the strait would “remain open and safe for all civilian passage.”

The developments follow a series of moves linked to the ceasefire. While Iran and Pakistan said the truce extended to Lebanon, Israel and later the United States denied this. Israel subsequently carried out airstrikes in Beirut, after which Iran again closed the strait before reopening it following a truce in Lebanon.

Trump has said the US blockade will continue and warned that attacks could resume if no agreement is reached.