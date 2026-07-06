No Cap With Megha Prasad | FIFA Rule That Kept Balogun Available For Belgium Clash: Explained

Can a player's suspension for a red card be deferred just before a FIFA World Cup knockout match?

Can a decision that appeared settled after the referee's review and VAR intervention be revisited days later?

And when the host country's President publicly says he sought a review of the incident, is it unreasonable for fans and rival teams to ask questions?

Those questions are now at the centre of a growing controversy after FIFA allowed United States forward Folarin Balogun to remain available for the Round of 16 clash against Belgium despite receiving a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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The Decision That Sparked Debate

Balogun was sent off after catching Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic on the ankle with his studs. The challenge was reviewed by VAR before the referee confirmed the red card.

Under FIFA's disciplinary framework, a straight red card typically carries an automatic one-match suspension.

Instead of overturning the dismissal, FIFA chose a different route. The governing body deferred the one-match suspension for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its disciplinary code.

The red card remains on record. The suspension has not been cancelled. It has simply not been applied immediately.

The timing, however, has become the real story.

Why Belgium Is Questioning The Move

The deferred suspension means Balogun will be available for one of the biggest matches of the United States' campaign — a Round of 16 encounter against Belgium.

Belgian officials have questioned whether the decision is consistent with FIFA's own regulations governing automatic suspensions after red cards.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia openly criticised the move, saying it was difficult to understand the timing and rationale behind the decision.

For Belgium, the issue is not only legal but competitive. Preparations had been made assuming one of the United States' most influential attackers would be unavailable.

Trump's Public Remarks Add Another Layer

The controversy gained further attention after US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged speaking with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the incident.

Trump later thanked FIFA for what he described as correcting an injustice.

It is important to distinguish between political statements and evidence of influence. There is no public evidence showing that Trump's intervention directly altered FIFA's disciplinary process.

But perception often matters as much as procedure in global sport.

When political leaders publicly comment on disciplinary matters involving their own national team, questions about independence are almost inevitable.

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The Importance Of Transparency

FIFA has cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code as the legal basis for suspending the implementation of Balogun's ban.

The provision exists. The debate is over how and why it was applied in this particular case.

If the governing body believes this was an exceptional circumstance, greater transparency would help address many of the concerns now being raised.

Clear answers on why Article 27 was invoked, what criteria were considered, and whether similar precedents exist would strengthen confidence in the decision-making process.

Bigger Than One Match

Football has always generated debate over refereeing decisions.

This case, however, extends beyond whether Balogun deserved a red card.

It touches on a broader principle: whether disciplinary rules are applied consistently regardless of the team, the tournament stage or the country involved.

The credibility of international sport depends not only on correct decisions, but also on public confidence that those decisions are made independently and uniformly.

That is why the discussion surrounding Balogun's suspension is unlikely to end with the Belgium match.

Ultimately, FIFA's greatest challenge may not be defending one disciplinary decision. It may be reassuring fans that football's rules remain the same for everyone.