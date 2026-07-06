No Cap With Megha Prasad | FIFA Rule That Kept Balogun Available For Belgium Clash: Explained

Folarin Balogun received a red card for a foul. Instead of an immediate one-match ban, FIFA deferred the suspension for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its disciplinary code. This made him available for the next match.
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No Cap With Megha Prasad | The FIFA Rule That Kept Balogun Available For Belgium Clash: Explained
FIFA's decision to defer Folarin Balogun's one-match ban before the US-Belgium World Cup clash has sparked controversy, with Belgium questioning the move after Donald Trump said he sought a review.
- FIFA controversially deferred US player Balogun's red card suspension.
- This decision allows Balogun to play World Cup knockout match.
- Belgium questioned the ruling's consistency and competitive fairness.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened with Folarin Balogun's red card suspension?
Why is FIFA's decision regarding Balogun's suspension controversial?
The decision is controversial because it allowed Balogun to play in a crucial knockout match. Critics question the consistency with FIFA's regulations, the timing, and the rationale behind applying Article 27.
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