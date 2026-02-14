Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Court Calls Nikhil Gupta Key In Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Attempt Plot

US Court Calls Nikhil Gupta Key In Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Attempt Plot

US court calls Nikhil Gupta key conspirator in Pannun murder plot case extradited accused faces up to 40 years jail term.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A US federal court on Friday described Nikhil Gupta as a “key participant” in a murder-for-hire conspiracy linked to the failed assassination attempt on Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in 2023. Prosecutors alleged Gupta was directly involved in planning the killing of the US-based activist, a plot that authorities say was foiled due to timely law enforcement intervention.

Gupta Plays A Central Operational Role

According to officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gupta played a central operational role in coordinating the planned killing. He was arrested in Czech Republic in June 2023 and extradited to the United States a year later. Since his extradition, Gupta has remained in federal custody in Brooklyn without bail as legal proceedings continue.

Prosecutors Says Gupta Pleaded Guilty

The Drug Enforcement Administration described the case as evidence of how organised criminal networks can be used to execute targeted international plots. Prosecutors said Gupta has pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, though final sentencing will be decided after a scheduled court hearing on May 29.

Allegation Denied By India

The US Attorney's Office has alleged that Gupta acted at the direction of an Indian government-linked operative, an allegation previously denied by India, which has said such actions are against its official policy. Investigators have also linked the case to another Indian national, Vikash Yadav, who allegedly provided logistical and intelligence support for the planned attack. US authorities said the plot involved hiring a hitman who was actually an undercover law enforcement operative. The investigation remains ongoing, with one co-accused yet to be arrested.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nikhil Gupta and what is he accused of?

Nikhil Gupta is described as a key participant in a murder-for-hire conspiracy linked to a failed assassination attempt on a Sikh separatist leader. Prosecutors allege he was directly involved in planning the killing.

When and where was Nikhil Gupta arrested and extradited?

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2023 and extradited to the United States a year later. He has been in federal custody without bail since his extradition.

What is the significance of this case according to the DEA?

The Drug Enforcement Administration views this case as evidence of how organized criminal networks can be used to execute targeted international plots.

What charges has Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to and what is his potential sentence?

Gupta has pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

What is the US Attorney's Office's allegation regarding the direction Gupta acted under?

The US Attorney's Office alleges Gupta acted at the direction of an Indian government-linked operative, an allegation previously denied by India.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nikhil Gupta US Court Pannun Murder FBI Murder
