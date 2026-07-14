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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu Warns Iran Of Future Attacks, Says 'It Will Be A Far More Powerful Broadcast'

Netanyahu Warns Iran Of Future Attacks, Says 'It Will Be A Far More Powerful Broadcast'

Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued tensions between Israel and Iran, with the Israeli Prime Minister warning that any future attack would be met with a significantly stronger response.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu warned Iran, future attacks will meet stronger response.
  • Israel will retaliate forcefully, ending passive response to attacks.
  • Netanyahu claimed Hezbollah's arsenal weakened, Gaza communities recovering.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Israel's response would be far stronger if Tehran launched another attack.

Netanyahu Issues Stark Warning

In a message directed at Iran's leadership, Netanyahu said, "My message to Iran's leaders: Don't count on there being silence if you attack us. Don't count on a replay; it will be a different broadcast, one far more powerful."

Warning Comes Amid Regional Tensions

Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued tensions between Israel and Iran, with the Israeli Prime Minister warning that any future attack would be met with a significantly stronger response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Israel would continue to respond decisively to any attacks by Iran or its regional allies, warning that the country would no longer refrain from forceful retaliation.

'We Will Strike Back Hard'

Addressing the threat posed by Iran and its allies, Netanyahu said, "The days when someone attacks us and we don't strike back hard are over."

Referring to what he described as the "axis of evil" led by Iran, he added that Israel would continue to respond forcefully to any threats against it.

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Netanyahu, however, did not elaborate on what measures Israel might take if Iran were to launch another attack.

Warning Comes Amid Regional Tensions

Netanyahu's remarks come weeks after Israel and Iran exchanged direct strikes during the latest escalation in the regional conflict.

Although active hostilities have eased, tensions remain high, with both countries continuing to exchange warnings even as diplomatic efforts seek to prevent a broader conflict.

The warning also comes as Israel continues military operations in Gaza and remains on alert over potential threats from Iran-backed armed groups across the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu Claims Hezbollah Has Been Weakened

The Israeli Prime Minister also claimed that Hezbollah's military capabilities had been significantly degraded since the start of the conflict.

According to Netanyahu, the Iran-backed Lebanese group now possesses only about 7% to 8% of the missile arsenal it had before the war.

Hezbollah has not commented on the claim.

Gaza Border Communities Recovering, Says Netanyahu

Netanyahu also said communities near the Gaza border were recovering, claiming their population had surpassed pre-war levels as reconstruction efforts continued.

Middle East Tensions Remain High

The latest warning underscores the fragile security situation in the Middle East, where tensions involving Israel, Iran, Hezbollah and Gaza continue despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict.

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Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Netanyahu issue to Iran?

Netanyahu warned Iran that any future attack would be met with a significantly stronger and more powerful response from Israel. He stated that the days of Israel not striking back hard are over.

When did Netanyahu issue this warning?

Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued high tensions between Israel and Iran, weeks after they exchanged direct strikes. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to prevent a broader regional conflict.

What did Netanyahu claim about Hezbollah's capabilities?

Netanyahu claimed Hezbollah's military capabilities have been significantly degraded since the conflict's start. He stated they now possess only 7% to 8% of their pre-war missile arsenal.

What was said about communities near the Gaza border?

Netanyahu claimed that communities near the Gaza border are recovering and their population has surpassed pre-war levels. This recovery is attributed to ongoing reconstruction efforts.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu GaZa Breaking News ABP Live Gaza Border Iran US War Live Updates
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