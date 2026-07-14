Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deadliest Thai fire in 17 years sparks widespread mourning.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Deaths in a devastating fire at a pub in Thailand's capital Bangkok have risen to 30, reports said Tuesday, citing updated figures from city officials.

Three more victims succumbed to their injuries pushing up the tally from the initial 27 dead, local media reports said.

More than 70 people continue to receive treatment in hospitals, with 24 of them in critical condition, officials said.

Meanwhile, police are probing possible negligence including obstructed emergency exits as people scrambled to flee the flames. Most killed were found trapped in windowless bathrooms.

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Bangkok Blaze Deadliest In 17 Years

An explosive fire ripped through Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a pub near the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market in northern Bangkok late on Sunday night.

Footage circulating on social media showed a powerful inferno jetting out of the bar's doorway as people ran to escape.

It took firefighters about half an hour to tame the fire.

The blaze is one of the deadliest in Thailand since 2009, when a New Year's Day fire at a nightclub killed 67 people.

On Tuesday, more mourners laid down flowers and handwritten notes at the site of the incident as remnants from the bar — including melted musical instruments and sooted chairs — lay on the sidewalk.

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(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)