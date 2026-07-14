India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldBangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses

Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses

As Bangkok kicks-off an investigation into a fire in a bar last Sunday, three people among the wounded have died. The number of deaths from the blaze now stand at 30.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deadliest Thai fire in 17 years sparks widespread mourning.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Deaths in a devastating fire at a pub in Thailand's capital Bangkok have risen to 30, reports said Tuesday, citing updated figures from city officials.

Three more victims succumbed to their injuries pushing up the tally from the initial 27 dead, local media reports said.

More than 70 people continue to receive treatment in hospitals, with 24 of them in critical condition, officials said.

Meanwhile, police are probing possible negligence including obstructed emergency exits as people scrambled to flee the flames. Most killed were found trapped in windowless bathrooms.

ALSO READ | Women, Children Among 11 Killed After House Roof Collapses During Heavy Rain In Pakistan

Bangkok Blaze Deadliest In 17 Years

An explosive fire ripped through Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a pub near the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market in northern Bangkok late on Sunday night.

Footage circulating on social media showed a powerful inferno jetting out of the bar's doorway as people ran to escape.

It took firefighters about half an hour to tame the fire.

The blaze is one of the deadliest in Thailand since 2009, when a New Year's Day fire at a nightclub killed 67 people.

On Tuesday, more mourners laid down flowers and handwritten notes at the site of the incident as remnants from the bar — including melted musical instruments and sooted chairs — lay on the sidewalk.

ALSO READ | 'We Strongly Condemn These Attacks': India On Hormuz Strike, Expresses Concern On West Asia Tensions

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

 

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured and are currently hospitalized?

More than 70 people continue to receive treatment in hospitals for their injuries, with 24 of them listed in critical condition.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fire Accident Police Investigation Bangkok Fire Bangkok Bar Fire Thailand Tragedy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses
Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses
World
Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control
Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Here's What Viral Letter Claims
World
Women, Children Among 11 Killed After House Roof Collapses During Heavy Rain In Pakistan
Women, Children Among 11 Killed After House Roof Collapses During Heavy Rain In Pakistan
World
‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India
‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget