US Reports First Two Deaths Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak As Michigan Confirms Fatalities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michigan reported first US cyclospora deaths; victims had underlying conditions.

Over 18,000 national cases, Taco Bell lettuce linked to outbreak.

Investigations continue for other sources; cook produce to prevent infection.

The United States has recorded its first deaths linked to the ongoing cyclospora outbreak, with Michigan health officials confirming that two people have died after contracting the intestinal illness. Although cyclosporiasis is generally not considered life-threatening, authorities said both individuals had serious underlying health conditions that may have been worsened by the infection and dehydration. The announcement comes as cases continue to rise across the country and investigators work to identify all possible sources of the outbreak.

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Michigan Confirms First US Fatalities From Cyclospora

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that two people had died in connection with the outbreak, marking the first reported US fatalities linked to cyclosporiasis.

According to the department, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. Officials have not released any further details about the patients.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite. The illness most commonly leads to watery diarrhoea, nausea, stomach cramps and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes the disease as causing "frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements". While most healthy people recover, severe dehydration can pose a greater risk for individuals with weakened immune systems or existing medical conditions.

The parasite spreads through food or water contaminated with faeces. Previous outbreaks have often been linked to contaminated fresh produce.

Cases Continue To Rise Across The US

Michigan remains the hardest-hit state in the current outbreak, reporting 11,234 outbreak-linked cases and 193 hospitalisations as of Monday. Adults aged between 30 and 39 years account for the largest share of infections, with 2,216 reported cases.

Nationally, the CDC has confirmed 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases as of 28 July, while more than 11,500 additional suspected cases are still awaiting confirmation or investigation. The agency has noted that state health departments may report probable cases before laboratory confirmation, leading to higher state-level figures.

Overall, federal officials say they are aware of more than 18,000 confirmed or suspected infections, while state reports suggest the nationwide total has surpassed 20,000 cases.

Is Taco Bell Lettuce Behind The Outbreak?

Federal investigators have linked part of the outbreak to iceberg lettuce supplied from central Mexico by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell restaurants across multiple US states. However, health authorities continue investigating whether other food sources may also be contributing to the spread.

Taco Bell has removed the affected lettuce from its restaurants, while Taylor Farms has announced a voluntary recall of lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

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How Can People Protect Themselves?

The CDC advises consumers to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water, including produce labelled as pre-washed. However, officials caution that rinsing alone may not completely eliminate the parasite. According to the agency, cooking produce to at least 70°C (158°F) can kill Cyclospora.

As investigations continue, health authorities are urging people experiencing prolonged diarrhoea or other gastrointestinal symptoms to seek medical advice, particularly if they have underlying health conditions or are at greater risk of complications.

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