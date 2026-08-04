An Israeli report claimed Supreme Leader Khamenei issued an ultimatum to President Pezeshkian: if he resigns again, it will be accepted. This reportedly aimed to remove a political pressure tactic.
Khamenei Issued 'Final Ultimatum' To President Pezeshkian Over Resignation: Israeli Report
The report alleged that Pezeshkian had repeatedly threatened to resign after being sidelined on national security decisions and that Khamenei had strengthened the role of IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi.
- Israeli report claimed Iran's leader warned president over resignation.
- Iranian officials strongly denied this report, facing domestic backlash.
- Report suggested increased IRGC influence; president felt policy sidelined.
- Indirect US-Iran communications continue through envoys and intermediaries.
Iran is facing fresh political controversy after an Israeli media report claimed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a "final ultimatum" to President Masoud Pezeshkian, warning that any future offer to resign would be accepted.
Iranian officials have strongly denied the report, which has triggered political backlash inside the country.
The claims were first published by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, which cited sources familiar with developments in Tehran. According to the report, Khamenei told Pezeshkian that if he attempted to resign again, his resignation would be accepted, effectively removing what it described as one of the president's main political pressure tactics.
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Israeli Report Claims Deepening Rift in Iran's Leadership
Channel 14 reported that Pezeshkian had threatened to resign several times during disagreements with Iran's leadership over key policy matters.
According to the broadcaster, the Iranian president formally offered to step down in May, arguing that his administration had been "entirely sidelined" from major national security and foreign policy decisions.
The report also claimed that Khamenei had backed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi on issues related to the United States and the wider regional conflict, giving him greater influence over strategic decision-making.
Claims of Growing IRGC Influence
According to the report, differences between Iran's civilian leadership and the IRGC have largely disappeared, with Vahidi's hardline approach now shaping Tehran's policy towards Washington.
Channel 14 further claimed that Khamenei had granted the IRGC commander the final say on major decisions involving the United States.
The report also said Iranian leaders believe U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to introduce significant policy changes before the November midterm elections. As a result, Tehran is expected to maintain pressure while seeking to maximise its strategic and economic leverage.
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Report Says Indirect US-Iran Contacts Continue
Despite claiming there are no formal negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Channel 14 reported that indirect communication continues through Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. special envoys, particularly Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as intermediaries.
The report comes as Trump recently warned that Iran had a "last chance" to reach an agreement after the United States paused a planned military strike following requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.
Iranian officials have rejected the Israeli report, denying that such an ultimatum was issued or that the claims accurately reflect the country's internal political situation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the recent Israeli media report about Iran's leadership?
Why has Iran's President reportedly threatened to resign?
The Israeli report states President Pezeshkian threatened to resign several times over policy disagreements. He reportedly felt his administration was
What did the report say about the IRGC's influence?
The report claimed Supreme Leader Khamenei backed IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi, increasing his influence over strategic decision-making. It also stated Vahidi's hardline approach now shapes Tehran's policy towards Washington.
How did Iranian officials react to the Israeli report?
Iranian officials strongly denied the report, rejecting claims of an ultimatum or that it accurately reflected their internal political situation. They stated the report's allegations were false.