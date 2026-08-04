Khamenei Issued 'Final Ultimatum' To President Pezeshkian Over Resignation: Israeli Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli report claimed Iran's leader warned president over resignation.

Iranian officials strongly denied this report, facing domestic backlash.

Report suggested increased IRGC influence; president felt policy sidelined.

Indirect US-Iran communications continue through envoys and intermediaries.

Iran is facing fresh political controversy after an Israeli media report claimed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a "final ultimatum" to President Masoud Pezeshkian, warning that any future offer to resign would be accepted.

Iranian officials have strongly denied the report, which has triggered political backlash inside the country.

The claims were first published by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, which cited sources familiar with developments in Tehran. According to the report, Khamenei told Pezeshkian that if he attempted to resign again, his resignation would be accepted, effectively removing what it described as one of the president's main political pressure tactics.

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Israeli Report Claims Deepening Rift in Iran's Leadership

Channel 14 reported that Pezeshkian had threatened to resign several times during disagreements with Iran's leadership over key policy matters.

According to the broadcaster, the Iranian president formally offered to step down in May, arguing that his administration had been "entirely sidelined" from major national security and foreign policy decisions.

The report also claimed that Khamenei had backed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ahmad Vahidi on issues related to the United States and the wider regional conflict, giving him greater influence over strategic decision-making.

Claims of Growing IRGC Influence

According to the report, differences between Iran's civilian leadership and the IRGC have largely disappeared, with Vahidi's hardline approach now shaping Tehran's policy towards Washington.

Channel 14 further claimed that Khamenei had granted the IRGC commander the final say on major decisions involving the United States.

The report also said Iranian leaders believe U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to introduce significant policy changes before the November midterm elections. As a result, Tehran is expected to maintain pressure while seeking to maximise its strategic and economic leverage.

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Report Says Indirect US-Iran Contacts Continue

Despite claiming there are no formal negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Channel 14 reported that indirect communication continues through Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. special envoys, particularly Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as intermediaries.

The report comes as Trump recently warned that Iran had a "last chance" to reach an agreement after the United States paused a planned military strike following requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.

Iranian officials have rejected the Israeli report, denying that such an ultimatum was issued or that the claims accurately reflect the country's internal political situation.