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English NewsNewsWorldPoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot

PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot

Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on PoJK protesters ahead of the Muzaffarabad march, with reports claiming eight deaths. India blamed Pakistan's crackdown.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PoK diaspora urged global intervention for humanitarian crisis.
  • Rangers fired on PoJK protesters, reportedly killing eight.
  • India criticised Pakistan's decades-long exploitation of PoJK.

Tensions escalated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on protesters ahead of a planned mass march to Muzaffarabad, the region's capital, scheduled for July 15.

According to the report, security personnel targeted protesters at the Rawalakot bus stand, where a large number of women had gathered. Tear gas shells were fired at the demonstrators, followed by gunfire.

The report also said firing took place in Sudhnoti during the protests.

Alo Read: 'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests

According to the report, a total of eight people were killed in the firing allegedly carried out by Pakistani Rangers.

The incident comes a day before protesters are expected to march towards Muzaffarabad as part of the ongoing agitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PoK Protests Reach The White House

A day before the deadly crackdown, members of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) diaspora in the United States staged a protest outside the White House in Washington, urging the international community to take note of what they described as a worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Nearly 100 people, including women, children and community leaders, participated in the demonstration. The protesters called for the withdrawal of Pakistani military forces from civilian areas across PoK and urged global powers to intervene over the alleged use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.

The demonstrators also raised concerns over a prolonged internet shutdown, claiming it had cut off nearly four million residents from the outside world. They made an unusual appeal to India, seeking humanitarian intervention to help protect lives and facilitate relief for those affected.

The protesters further demanded that the Line of Control (LoC) be opened through the Poonch and Doda sectors to allow humanitarian aid to reach residents in the region.

ALSO READ: Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control

Even beyond the latest violence, locals continue to face severe economic hardship, with growing public anger over governance, essential services and living conditions.

India Reacts To PoJK Protest

India on Tuesday sharply criticised Pakistan over the continuing protests in PoJK, accusing Islamabad of decades of systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression in the region.

Reacting to the unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the protests were a direct consequence of Pakistan's long-standing policies in the territory under its "illegal and forcible occupation."

"The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA said in a statement.

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the escalation of tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday?

Tensions escalated after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on protesters at the Rawalakot bus stand and Sudhnoti, ahead of a planned mass march to Muzaffarabad. Eight people were reportedly killed.

What were the demands of the PoK diaspora protesting outside the White House?

Protesters urged the international community to note the humanitarian crisis, demanding withdrawal of Pakistani forces and intervention. They also appealed to India for humanitarian aid and opening the LoC.

What was India's reaction to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?

India criticized Pakistan, calling the protests a direct consequence of Islamabad's decades-long exploitation, denial of rights, and administrative oppression in the illegally occupied region.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan POJK
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