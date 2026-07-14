Tensions escalated after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on protesters at the Rawalakot bus stand and Sudhnoti, ahead of a planned mass march to Muzaffarabad. Eight people were reportedly killed.
PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot
Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on PoJK protesters ahead of the Muzaffarabad march, with reports claiming eight deaths. India blamed Pakistan's crackdown.
- PoK diaspora urged global intervention for humanitarian crisis.
- Rangers fired on PoJK protesters, reportedly killing eight.
- India criticised Pakistan's decades-long exploitation of PoJK.
Tensions escalated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on protesters ahead of a planned mass march to Muzaffarabad, the region's capital, scheduled for July 15.
According to the report, security personnel targeted protesters at the Rawalakot bus stand, where a large number of women had gathered. Tear gas shells were fired at the demonstrators, followed by gunfire.
The report also said firing took place in Sudhnoti during the protests.
Alo Read: 'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests
According to the report, a total of eight people were killed in the firing allegedly carried out by Pakistani Rangers.
The incident comes a day before protesters are expected to march towards Muzaffarabad as part of the ongoing agitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the escalation of tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday?
What were the demands of the PoK diaspora protesting outside the White House?
Protesters urged the international community to note the humanitarian crisis, demanding withdrawal of Pakistani forces and intervention. They also appealed to India for humanitarian aid and opening the LoC.
What was India's reaction to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?
India criticized Pakistan, calling the protests a direct consequence of Islamabad's decades-long exploitation, denial of rights, and administrative oppression in the illegally occupied region.