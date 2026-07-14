PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK diaspora urged global intervention for humanitarian crisis.

Rangers fired on PoJK protesters, reportedly killing eight.

India criticised Pakistan's decades-long exploitation of PoJK.

Tensions escalated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on protesters ahead of a planned mass march to Muzaffarabad, the region's capital, scheduled for July 15.

According to the report, security personnel targeted protesters at the Rawalakot bus stand, where a large number of women had gathered. Tear gas shells were fired at the demonstrators, followed by gunfire.

The report also said firing took place in Sudhnoti during the protests.

Alo Read: 'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests

According to the report, a total of eight people were killed in the firing allegedly carried out by Pakistani Rangers.

The incident comes a day before protesters are expected to march towards Muzaffarabad as part of the ongoing agitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PoK Protests Reach The White House A day before the deadly crackdown, members of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) diaspora in the United States staged a protest outside the White House in Washington, urging the international community to take note of what they described as a worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. Nearly 100 people, including women, children and community leaders, participated in the demonstration. The protesters called for the withdrawal of Pakistani military forces from civilian areas across PoK and urged global powers to intervene over the alleged use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. The demonstrators also raised concerns over a prolonged internet shutdown, claiming it had cut off nearly four million residents from the outside world. They made an unusual appeal to India, seeking humanitarian intervention to help protect lives and facilitate relief for those affected. The protesters further demanded that the Line of Control (LoC) be opened through the Poonch and Doda sectors to allow humanitarian aid to reach residents in the region. ALSO READ: Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control Even beyond the latest violence, locals continue to face severe economic hardship, with growing public anger over governance, essential services and living conditions. India Reacts To PoJK Protest India on Tuesday sharply criticised Pakistan over the continuing protests in PoJK, accusing Islamabad of decades of systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression in the region. Reacting to the unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the protests were a direct consequence of Pakistan's long-standing policies in the territory under its "illegal and forcible occupation." "The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA said in a statement.