Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Orders Rafah Crossing To Remain Closed 'Until Further Notice'

Netanyahu Orders Rafah Crossing To Remain Closed 'Until Further Notice'

Netanyahu linked the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages and Hamas' compliance with a previously agreed framework.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 07:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed "until further notice," shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo announced that the crossing would reopen on Monday, October 20.
 
In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu linked the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages and Hamas' compliance with a previously agreed framework.
 
"PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return of the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed upon framework," the Israeli PMO said.
 
Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had stated that, following coordination with Egyptian authorities, the Rafah crossing would reopen starting Monday to facilitate the return of Palestinian citizens currently residing in Egypt back to the Gaza Strip.
 
"The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cairo announced that, after communicating with the relevant authorities in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Rafah border crossing will open starting next Monday, October 20. This will enable Palestinian citizens residing in the Arab Republic of Egypt and wishing to return to the Gaza Strip to travel, in accordance with the established coordination mechanism," the embassy said in an official statement.
 
The embassy added that further logistical details regarding gathering points and departure times would be communicated directly to those affected.
 
"The embassy stated that it will communicate with citizens and inform them of the gathering times and locations in preparation for movement towards the Rafah border crossing," the statement further read.
 
The Rafah border crossing is the only exit point from Gaza not directly controlled by Israel, making it a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents of the besieged enclave. It has been periodically closed amid the ongoing conflict, depending on political and security conditions.
 
Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that two coffins containing the bodies of deceased hostages were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross and are currently being transported to Israeli personnel in Gaza.
 
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages," the IDF stated in a post on X. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 07:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Rafah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Election 2025
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget