Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNATO Defences Shoot Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Heading Toward Turkish Airspace

NATO Defences Shoot Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Heading Toward Turkish Airspace

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart condemned Iran’s targeting of Turkiye, stating that the alliance “stands firmly with all Allies, including Turkiye”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A ballistic missile fired from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace after passing over Syria and Iraq was destroyed by NATO air defence systems, Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear where the missile was intended to strike.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran, which was detected passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and heading towards Turkish airspace, was engaged in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defence assets stationed in the eastern Mediterranean and rendered inactive,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed there were no casualties or injuries. It added that Ankara reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions against it and urged all parties to avoid further escalation.

Diplomatic Protest And NATO Response

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed Ankara’s protest over the missile in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Reuters reported.

During the conversation, Fidan told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that any steps that could further widen the conflict must be avoided, the agency added.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart condemned Iran’s targeting of Turkiye, stating that the alliance “stands firmly with all Allies, including Turkiye”.

“Our deterrence and defence posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence,” Hart said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said there was “no sense” that the interception would trigger NATO’s Article 5 clause, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Strategic Significance Of Incirlik

Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye is used by foreign military forces, primarily the US and other NATO allies. While under the control of the Turkish Air Force, it operates as a joint Turkish-US airbase.

The base played a key logistical and air support role during the 1991 Gulf War and later served as a cargo hub for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Although Turkiye denied US permission to use the base for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, it was heavily utilised for anti-ISIL (ISIS) strikes beginning in 2014.

Cyprus Closes Airspace Amid Drone Threats

Elsewhere in the eastern Mediterranean, Cypriot authorities temporarily closed the airspace above Larnaca on Wednesday after detecting what they described as a suspicious object.

On Sunday, an Iranian-made drone caused minor damage at a United Kingdom military base on the island. Two additional drones were shot down on Monday.

“Two Greek jets took off on Wednesday to shoot down a suspected drone just outside Cyprus’ airspace,” Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reported from Limassol.

“Greek frigates are also circling the waters around Cyprus to help provide targeting coordinates for two pairs of F-16s sent here by Greece that they’re supposed to operate in tandem.”

Psaropoulos said the security situation remained tense despite no strikes in the past two days.

“The one on Sunday night was the only one, but because there have been other drones headed towards Cyprus, it has been deemed necessary to send all possible means here to make sure that those drones continue to be downed offshore,” he said.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the ballistic missile heading towards Turkish airspace?

A ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted and rendered inactive by NATO air defence systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean. It had passed over Iraq and Syria before heading towards Turkish airspace.

Were there any casualties or injuries from the missile incident?

No, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence confirmed there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the missile incident.

How did NATO and Turkey respond to the missile threat?

Turkey conveyed a protest to Iran, and NATO condemned the targeting, affirming its support for Turkey. Turkey also reserved the right to respond to hostile actions.

What is the significance of Incirlik Air Base?

Incirlik Air Base is a joint Turkish-US airbase used by foreign military forces, primarily the US and NATO allies. It has played key logistical and air support roles in various conflicts.

What is the current situation regarding drone threats in Cyprus?

Cyprus temporarily closed its airspace above Larnaca after detecting a suspicious object. This follows damage from an Iranian-made drone on Sunday and two additional drones shot down on Monday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
NATO Iranian Ballistic Missile Iranian Missile Shot Turkish Airspace
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
NATO Defences Shoot Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Heading Toward Turkish Airspace
NATO Defences Shoot Down Iranian Ballistic Missile Heading Toward Turkish Airspace
World
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
World
'I Am Done': Hillary Clinton Gets Annoyed Over Epstein Deposition Leak - WATCH
'I Am Done': Hillary Clinton Gets Annoyed Over Epstein Deposition Leak - WATCH
World
Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah
Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget