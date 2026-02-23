Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mexico On Edge After 'El Mencho' Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions

Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions

Mexico witnesses unrest after the reported death of drug cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ during a military operation in Jalisco. President Claudia Sheinbaum urges calm as violence spreads.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mexico witnessed a surge in unrest after security forces reportedly killed one of the country’s most wanted crime figures, known widely as ‘El Mencho’. The development triggered violence in several regions, prompting heightened military deployment and public safety advisories. As tensions escalated, authorities urged residents to remain indoors while the government sought to contain the situation.

According to officials, the operation took place on Sunday (22 February), marking a significant moment in Mexico’s ongoing battle against organised crime.

Military Operation Targets CJNG Leader

Mexican security forces carried out an operation in the central-western state of Jalisco that resulted in the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as ‘El Mencho’. He was widely identified as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most notorious criminal organisations.

Local media reported that the operation unfolded early Sunday morning. The Defence Ministry later stated that he died from injuries sustained during the military action while being transported by air following the operation.

CJNG had expanded its reach well beyond its stronghold in Jalisco, reportedly establishing influence across much of the country.

Violence Erupts, Streets Filled With Smoke

Following reports of his death, unrest broke out in multiple areas. Incidents of arson were reported, with several buildings set ablaze. Armed individuals were also seen blocking roads, further intensifying the disruption.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick smoke rising into the sky, underscoring the scale of the disturbance. The deteriorating security situation forced authorities to deploy the army to restore order in affected zones.

The scenes reflected a tense atmosphere as law enforcement agencies worked to stabilise the situation.

Public Advised To Stay Indoors

Amid escalating tensions, residents in affected regions were instructed to remain inside their homes as a precautionary measure. Public transport services were suspended in several areas for security reasons.

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, appealed to citizens to maintain calm. While acknowledging the disturbances, she asserted that conditions remained normal in most parts of the country.

Authorities continued monitoring developments closely as security operations remained active.

US Had Announced Multi-Million Dollar Reward

The United States had previously announced a reward of 15 million dollars (approximately £11.1 million) for information leading to the capture of ‘El Mencho’. His alleged criminal network had drawn international attention due to its operations and influence.

With his reported death, attention now turns to the potential implications for cartel dynamics and national security in Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was 'El Mencho' and what was his significance?

'El Mencho', whose real name was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, was widely identified as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a notorious criminal organization in Mexico.

What led to the unrest in Mexico?

Unrest erupted in Mexico following reports that security forces had killed 'El Mencho'. This development triggered violence, arson, and road blockades in several regions.

What actions did authorities take in response to the violence?

Authorities urged residents to stay indoors, suspended public transport in affected areas, and deployed the army to restore order. President Claudia Sheinbaum appealed for calm.

Was there a reward for 'El Mencho'?

Yes, the United States had previously announced a reward of 15 million dollars for information leading to the capture of 'El Mencho'.

Published at : 23 Feb 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mexico News Claudia Sheinbaum El Mencho Death CJNG Cartel
