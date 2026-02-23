Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mexico witnessed a surge in unrest after security forces reportedly killed one of the country’s most wanted crime figures, known widely as ‘El Mencho’. The development triggered violence in several regions, prompting heightened military deployment and public safety advisories. As tensions escalated, authorities urged residents to remain indoors while the government sought to contain the situation.

According to officials, the operation took place on Sunday (22 February), marking a significant moment in Mexico’s ongoing battle against organised crime.

Military Operation Targets CJNG Leader

🚨| ULTIMA HORA: LLEGA EL CADÁVER DEL MENCHO A LA CDMX . Con gran escolta policial y militar ha llegado el cadáver del Mencho a la Ciudad de México. Dado de baja en la sierra de Tapalpa, con él se apagó la voz del capo más buscado de México. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/AbtfSS7JFj — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) February 22, 2026

Mexican security forces carried out an operation in the central-western state of Jalisco that resulted in the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as ‘El Mencho’. He was widely identified as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most notorious criminal organisations.

Local media reported that the operation unfolded early Sunday morning. The Defence Ministry later stated that he died from injuries sustained during the military action while being transported by air following the operation.

CJNG had expanded its reach well beyond its stronghold in Jalisco, reportedly establishing influence across much of the country.

Violence Erupts, Streets Filled With Smoke

El Mencho, was killed in a Mexican military operation in Jalisco on Sunday. After his death was reported, several states across Mexico have been gripped by violence.



El Mencho was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most violent and influential… pic.twitter.com/06yM92vYef — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 22, 2026

Following reports of his death, unrest broke out in multiple areas. Incidents of arson were reported, with several buildings set ablaze. Armed individuals were also seen blocking roads, further intensifying the disruption.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick smoke rising into the sky, underscoring the scale of the disturbance. The deteriorating security situation forced authorities to deploy the army to restore order in affected zones.

The scenes reflected a tense atmosphere as law enforcement agencies worked to stabilise the situation.

Public Advised To Stay Indoors

La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional reportó el operativo llevado a cabo esta mañana por fuerzas federales, que derivó en diversos bloqueos y otras reacciones.



Existe absoluta coordinación con gobiernos de todos los estados; debemos mantenernos informados y en calma.



Las redes… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 22, 2026

Amid escalating tensions, residents in affected regions were instructed to remain inside their homes as a precautionary measure. Public transport services were suspended in several areas for security reasons.

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, appealed to citizens to maintain calm. While acknowledging the disturbances, she asserted that conditions remained normal in most parts of the country.

Authorities continued monitoring developments closely as security operations remained active.

US Had Announced Multi-Million Dollar Reward

The United States had previously announced a reward of 15 million dollars (approximately £11.1 million) for information leading to the capture of ‘El Mencho’. His alleged criminal network had drawn international attention due to its operations and influence.

With his reported death, attention now turns to the potential implications for cartel dynamics and national security in Mexico.