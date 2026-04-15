Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive fire engulfed BYD's multi-level parking garage in Shenzhen.

Facility stored test and scrapped vehicles, not production vehicles.

Emergency response teams quickly controlled and extinguished the blaze.

Initial probe suggests external construction activity as the cause.

A major fire broke out at a multi-level parking garage inside BYD’s manufacturing complex in Shenzhen’s Pingshan district, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky as flames engulfed the structure, alarming workers and residents in the surrounding industrial zone.

The blaze, which erupted in a “three-dimensional” parking facility located in the Ma Luan subdistrict, was eventually brought under control by local fire and rescue teams. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Garage Stored Test, Scrapped Vehicles, Says BYD

According to local emergency officials and the company, the affected facility was used exclusively for storing test, experimental, and end-of-life vehicles. BYD clarified that no production lines or customer-bound vehicles were housed in the garage.

The automaker emphasised that the incident did not involve active manufacturing operations or finished vehicles awaiting delivery, helping ease concerns about potential disruptions to supply or customer orders.

‼️JUST IN: - An entire parking garage has been engulfed in flames in a massive EV fire



at Chinese automaker BYD’s Pingshan facility in Shenzhen, China



These cars are soon going to be in underground and condo parking garages in Canada and the UK. pic.twitter.com/DGYZan3kJr — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) April 14, 2026

Dramatic Visuals Show Flames, Emergency Rush

Eyewitness videos circulating on social media captured the intensity of the fire, with flames spreading rapidly across a large section of the multi-storey structure. Dense smoke could be seen drifting over nearby areas, prompting swift action from emergency responders.

Fire engines and police units rushed to the scene, as multiple teams worked to douse the flames and secure the perimeter. Authorities later confirmed that the fire has now been fully extinguished.

Preliminary Probe Points to Construction Work

Initial investigations, as cited by Chinese media, suggest the fire may have been triggered by improper external construction activity. Officials have ruled out any battery-related defect in mass-produced vehicles.

Authorities also stated that the incident has not impacted BYD’s production facilities or output at the Pingshan plant. However, a detailed assessment of the cause and extent of damage is still underway.

Expansion Plans Continue Unaffected

The incident comes amid BYD’s ongoing efforts to expand its charging infrastructure across China. The company recently added 5,000 flash charging stations to its network, signalling continued growth as it scales up operations in a rapidly evolving global market.