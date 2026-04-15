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HomeNewsWorldMassive Fire At BYD Shenzhen Plant Garage Sends Thick Smoke Across Sky: WATCH

Massive Fire At BYD Shenzhen Plant Garage Sends Thick Smoke Across Sky: WATCH

A major fire at a multi-level parking garage within BYD’s Shenzhen manufacturing complex triggered a large emergency response, with no casualties reported.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive fire engulfed BYD's multi-level parking garage in Shenzhen.
  • Facility stored test and scrapped vehicles, not production vehicles.
  • Emergency response teams quickly controlled and extinguished the blaze.
  • Initial probe suggests external construction activity as the cause.

A major fire broke out at a multi-level parking garage inside BYD’s manufacturing complex in Shenzhen’s Pingshan district, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky as flames engulfed the structure, alarming workers and residents in the surrounding industrial zone.

The blaze, which erupted in a “three-dimensional” parking facility located in the Ma Luan subdistrict, was eventually brought under control by local fire and rescue teams. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Garage Stored Test, Scrapped Vehicles, Says BYD

According to local emergency officials and the company, the affected facility was used exclusively for storing test, experimental, and end-of-life vehicles. BYD clarified that no production lines or customer-bound vehicles were housed in the garage.

The automaker emphasised that the incident did not involve active manufacturing operations or finished vehicles awaiting delivery, helping ease concerns about potential disruptions to supply or customer orders.

Dramatic Visuals Show Flames, Emergency Rush

Eyewitness videos circulating on social media captured the intensity of the fire, with flames spreading rapidly across a large section of the multi-storey structure. Dense smoke could be seen drifting over nearby areas, prompting swift action from emergency responders.

Fire engines and police units rushed to the scene, as multiple teams worked to douse the flames and secure the perimeter. Authorities later confirmed that the fire has now been fully extinguished.

Preliminary Probe Points to Construction Work

Initial investigations, as cited by Chinese media, suggest the fire may have been triggered by improper external construction activity. Officials have ruled out any battery-related defect in mass-produced vehicles.

Authorities also stated that the incident has not impacted BYD’s production facilities or output at the Pingshan plant. However, a detailed assessment of the cause and extent of damage is still underway.

Expansion Plans Continue Unaffected

The incident comes amid BYD’s ongoing efforts to expand its charging infrastructure across China. The company recently added 5,000 flash charging stations to its network, signalling continued growth as it scales up operations in a rapidly evolving global market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire break out?

A major fire broke out at a multi-level parking garage within BYD's manufacturing complex in Shenzhen's Pingshan district.

What was stored in the affected parking garage?

The garage was used exclusively for storing test, experimental, and end-of-life vehicles. No production lines or customer-bound vehicles were kept there.

Were there any casualties reported?

No casualties have been reported so far. The fire was brought under control by local fire and rescue teams.

What is the suspected cause of the fire?

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered by improper external construction activity. A battery-related defect in mass-produced vehicles has been ruled out.

Did the fire affect BYD's production or expansion plans?

Authorities stated that the incident has not impacted BYD's production facilities or output. The company's expansion plans for charging infrastructure remain unaffected.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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