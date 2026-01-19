Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

A powerful explosion rocked Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw district on Monday, killing several people and injuring others, Afghan officials said. The blast struck a hotel in the downtown area, police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed, adding that multiple casualties were reported. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the explosion resulted in both deaths and injuries, but the exact cause was not immediately clear. “

Chinese Nationals Targeted, Probe On According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured,” Qani told Reuters, adding that further details would be released later. Authorities said an investigation has been launched, though no official casualty figures were available at the time of reporting. According to initial reports, the explosion occurred in front of a Chinese restaurant and targeted a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals. Some Chinese citizens were reportedly injured in the blast. Rival factions within the Taliban are suspected to be behind the attack, though officials have not yet confirmed responsibility. ISIL Threat Persists Despite Taliban Rule

Blasts in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan have become less frequent since the Taliban returned to power following the US withdrawal in 2021. However, ISIL (ISIS) affiliates remain active in the country and continue to carry out sporadic attacks. Afghanistan witnessed two suicide attacks in 2025, highlighting persistent security challenges, despite the Taliban’s pledge to restore stability after reclaiming power.