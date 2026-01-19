Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

A powerful explosion rocked Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw district on Monday, killing several people and injuring others, Afghan officials said. The blast struck a hotel in the downtown area, police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed, adding that multiple casualties were reported. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the explosion resulted in both deaths and injuries, but the exact cause was not immediately clear. “
Chinese Nationals Targeted, Probe On
ISIL Threat Persists Despite Taliban Rule
Blasts in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan have become less frequent since the Taliban returned to power following the US withdrawal in 2021. However, ISIL (ISIS) affiliates remain active in the country and continue to carry out sporadic attacks. Afghanistan witnessed two suicide attacks in 2025, highlighting persistent security challenges, despite the Taliban’s pledge to restore stability after reclaiming power.