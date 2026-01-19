Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

Kabul blast near hotel and Chinese restaurant kills several; Chinese nationals injured, probe underway.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A powerful explosion rocked Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw district on Monday, killing several people and injuring others, Afghan officials said. The blast struck a hotel in the downtown area, police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed, adding that multiple casualties were reported. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the explosion resulted in both deaths and injuries, but the exact cause was not immediately clear. “

Chinese Nationals Targeted, Probe On

According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured,” Qani told Reuters, adding that further details would be released later. Authorities said an investigation has been launched, though no official casualty figures were available at the time of reporting. According to initial reports, the explosion occurred in front of a Chinese restaurant and targeted a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals. Some Chinese citizens were reportedly injured in the blast. Rival factions within the Taliban are suspected to be behind the attack, though officials have not yet confirmed responsibility.

ISIL Threat Persists Despite Taliban Rule

Blasts in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan have become less frequent since the Taliban returned to power following the US withdrawal in 2021. However, ISIL (ISIS) affiliates remain active in the country and continue to carry out sporadic attacks. Afghanistan witnessed two suicide attacks in 2025, highlighting persistent security challenges, despite the Taliban’s pledge to restore stability after reclaiming power.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kabul on Monday?

A powerful explosion rocked Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw district, striking a hotel and causing several deaths and injuries.

Where did the explosion occur?

The blast occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw district, a downtown area of Kabul, specifically hitting a hotel.

What was the cause of the explosion?

The exact cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but preliminary reports suggest it occurred in front of a Chinese restaurant and targeted a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals.

Who is suspected to be behind the attack?

Rival factions within the Taliban are suspected to be behind the attack, though officials have not confirmed responsibility.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Chinese Kabul Afghanistan Hotel Blast
