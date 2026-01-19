Hundreds Watched, Rescue Failed; FIR On Builders

Eyewitnesses and family members allege that despite over 100 people gathering at the spot, no timely rescue was mounted. A delivery worker attempted to save Mehta by jumping into the pit but failed to locate him in the dark, freezing water. His body was recovered around 4.30 am, over an hour and a half after the crash. An FIR has been registered against the builders for gross negligence, citing lack of barricading, fencing and reflectors. Authorities have also issued show-cause notices to traffic and local officials, terminated a junior engineer, and ordered safety audits of construction sites in the area.

Delivery Agent's Heroic Attempt To Save Victim

A delivery agent, identified as Moninder, who reached the site around 1.45 am, said the victim was still alive when help could have made a difference. According to him, the software engineer was initially standing on the roof of his car, trying to signal for assistance. Moninder told reporters that he was later informed the victim could have been saved if rescue efforts had begun just 10 minutes earlier. “If help had reached a little sooner, the techie could have survived,” he said, describing what he witnessed at the scene.