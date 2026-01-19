Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders

Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders

Trapped for 90 minutes, Noida techie died in open pit as crowds watched; Yogi orders action over lapses.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:00 PM (IST)



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his SUV plunged into a water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report and directed strict action against those responsible for negligence, officials said. The post-mortem of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta has confirmed death due to asphyxiation and cardiac failure after his SUV plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. The accident occurred around 12.30 am on January 16–17 amid dense fog and poor visibility.

Mehta’s vehicle reportedly broke through a damaged boundary wall near ATS Le Grandiose and fell nearly 30 feet into an unfenced construction pit filled with icy water. Trapped for nearly 90 minutes, Mehta climbed onto the roof of his sinking SUV, flashed his phone torch repeatedly and even called his father, pleading for help.

Hundreds Watched, Rescue Failed; FIR On Builders

Eyewitnesses and family members allege that despite over 100 people gathering at the spot, no timely rescue was mounted. A delivery worker attempted to save Mehta by jumping into the pit but failed to locate him in the dark, freezing water. His body was recovered around 4.30 am, over an hour and a half after the crash. An FIR has been registered against the builders for gross negligence, citing lack of barricading, fencing and reflectors. Authorities have also issued show-cause notices to traffic and local officials, terminated a junior engineer, and ordered safety audits of construction sites in the area.

Delivery Agent's Heroic Attempt To Save Victim

A delivery agent, identified as Moninder, who reached the site around 1.45 am, said the victim was still alive when help could have made a difference. According to him, the software engineer was initially standing on the roof of his car, trying to signal for assistance. Moninder told reporters that he was later informed the victim could have been saved if rescue efforts had begun just 10 minutes earlier. “If help had reached a little sooner, the techie could have survived,” he said, describing what he witnessed at the scene.

 

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Yuvraj Mehta?

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, drowned after his SUV fell into a water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida.

What caused the accident?

The accident occurred due to dense fog, poor visibility, and a damaged boundary wall leading to the SUV plunging into an unfenced construction pit.

What action has been taken by the Chief Minister?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident, sought a detailed report, and directed strict action against those responsible for negligence.

What was the cause of death?

The post-mortem confirmed Yuvraj Mehta's death was due to asphyxiation and cardiac failure after his vehicle fell into the water-filled pit.

Were there any rescue attempts?

Eyewitnesses allege no timely rescue was mounted despite a crowd gathering. A delivery worker attempted a rescue but failed to locate the victim in the dark, icy water.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida YOGI ADITYANATH Noida Techie Death
