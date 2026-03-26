Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot that speaks Bengali, 10 other languages

Washington, Mar 26 (PTI): US First Lady Melania Trump was escorted at a global summit at the White House by a black and white humanoid AI robot that spoke in 11 different languages, including Bengali.

Created by robotics company Figure, the humanoid robot was introduced as the “first American-made humanoid guest in the White House” by Trump to a gathering of First Spouses from 45 countries for the inaugural meeting of the Fostering the Future Together global coalition.

The robot, named Figure 3 welcomed the gathering, which included First Ladies from France and Israel Brigitte Macron and Sara Netanyahu respectively, with a wave and “welcome” in 11 different languages.

“Swagatam,” the robot said in what was described as ‘Bengali’ by a White House pool report. The robot also said ‘welcome’ in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Slovene, Ukrainian, Georgian.

The robot is described by the company as an autonomous tool for delegating household tasks. It is covered in mesh fabric and includes cameras in the hands and tactile sensors to help operators see its targets. In promotional videos, Figure 3 can be seen loading a dishwasher, doing laundry, picking up toys and folding clothes.

“Figure 3, thank you for joining me,” the First Lady said. “It’s fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.” In her keynote address, Trump defined three pillars which will shape the next generation: the use of artificial intelligence to personalise learning, the emergence of humanoid educators as at-home tools for students, and the role of technology and education as a driver for America’s economy.

“The future of AI is “personified” – it will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” Trump said, describing a shift toward humanoids capable of interacting directly with users in real-world environments.

The Fostering the Future Together global summit brought together policymakers and private-sector leaders as governments increasingly look to artificial intelligence as both an economic driver and a strategic priority, a White House press statement said. PTI SKU PRK

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