HomeNews37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers

37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers

Nitin Nabin emerges as sole candidate for BJP president after all 37 nominations cleared. All nomination papers were found to be valid and in the prescribed format.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that all 37 sets of nomination papers filed in support of Nitin Nabin for the post of national president have been found valid, clearing the way for his unopposed election. BJP’s Returning Officer K Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of Nabin’s candidature. Several senior leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Kiren Rijiju, proposed his name during the nomination process held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Unopposed After Nomination Scrutiny

Nitin Nabin, a BJP MLA from Patna, is expected to formally assume office following the completion of the election process, with the official announcement scheduled for Tuesday, January 20. According to the BJP, the election process for the national president began after the party successfully elected state presidents in 30 of 36 states and Union Territories, meeting the constitutional requirement of a minimum 50 percent. “After scrutiny, all nomination papers were found to be valid and in the prescribed format. Following the withdrawal period, only one name, Shri Nitin Nabin remains for the post of BJP national president,” the party said in an official statement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been cleared for unopposed election as BJP national president?

Nitin Nabin has been cleared for unopposed election as BJP national president after all 37 nomination papers in his support were found valid.

Who proposed Nitin Nabin's candidature for BJP national president?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, were among the proposers of Nitin Nabin's nomination.

When is Nitin Nabin expected to formally assume office?

Nitin Nabin is expected to formally assume office as BJP national president after the completion of the election process, with the official announcement scheduled for Tuesday, January 20.

What was the condition for the BJP's national presidential election to begin?

The election process for the national president began after the party successfully elected state presidents in 30 out of 36 states and Union Territories, meeting the constitutional requirement of a minimum of 50 percent.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
BJP President JP Nadda Nitin Nabin
