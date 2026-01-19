Nitin Nabin has been cleared for unopposed election as BJP national president after all 37 nomination papers in his support were found valid.
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
Nitin Nabin emerges as sole candidate for BJP president after all 37 nominations cleared. All nomination papers were found to be valid and in the prescribed format.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that all 37 sets of nomination papers filed in support of Nitin Nabin for the post of national president have been found valid, clearing the way for his unopposed election. BJP’s Returning Officer K Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of Nabin’s candidature. Several senior leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Kiren Rijiju, proposed his name during the nomination process held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Unopposed After Nomination Scrutiny
Nitin Nabin, a BJP MLA from Patna, is expected to formally assume office following the completion of the election process, with the official announcement scheduled for Tuesday, January 20. According to the BJP, the election process for the national president began after the party successfully elected state presidents in 30 of 36 states and Union Territories, meeting the constitutional requirement of a minimum 50 percent. “After scrutiny, all nomination papers were found to be valid and in the prescribed format. Following the withdrawal period, only one name, Shri Nitin Nabin remains for the post of BJP national president,” the party said in an official statement.
