ISI-Linked Plot In UK Under Scanner; Four Arrested Over Targeted Assaults

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major investigation is underway in the United Kingdom into a suspected “silent operation” allegedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), aimed at intimidating or eliminating critics of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir living in the West.

The probe follows an earlier expose by ABP News, which revealed, through an audio recording of a conversation between an alleged ISI officer and his asset, retired Major Atif Ikram, plans to silence overseas critics of General Munir either through assassination or by attacking their homes to instil fear.

Adil Raja Named As Key Target

One of the prominent names to emerge from the expose was retired Pakistani Army Major Adil Raja, a vocal critic of General Munir who has consistently spoken out against alleged human rights violations and political interference by the Pakistani military.

As reported earlier by ABP News, the ISI was allegedly considering either killing Raja or attacking his residence. On December 24, that threat appeared to materialise when Raja’s house in the UK was attacked while he was away on holiday with his family.

UK Counter-Terror Police Make Arrests

In a significant development, the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) has arrested three individuals accused of carrying out the attack with the intent to assault Raja. The accused have been identified as Karl Blackbird from Bedworth in Warwickshire, Clarke McAuley from Coventry, and Louis Regan from Birmingham.

Court proceedings have revealed that 25-year-old Louis Regan was paid and contracted to carry out the attack on Raja’s house. Regan allegedly planned the assault along with Blackbird and McAuley, deciding the timing and method of the break-in.

In an official response to ABP News, British police confirmed that the attack on Raja was “targeted”. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the ISI was behind the incident. Sources claim that UK investigators have been provided evidence suggesting Raja was on an ISI hit list and that the attack was intended to intimidate him.

ISI Angle Under Counter-Terror Probe

According to sources, the ISI angle is currently being examined by UK Counter Terrorism Policing and SO15. If it is established that the attack on Raja’s house in Chesham was orchestrated by the ISI, it would constitute a case of transnational repression, with potential diplomatic implications for Pakistan-UK relations.

Linked Attacks On Shahzad Akbar

Investigators are also examining a possible link to attacks on Mirza Shahzad Akbar, former accountability adviser to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Akbar was attacked at his Cambridge residence on December 24 and again on December 31.

Court filings indicate that the assault on Akbar was also planned by Louis Regan, along with three other associates. During the incidents, assailants allegedly broke into Akbar’s home, assaulted him, recorded videos of the attack, and threatened him with weapons.

Investigators have further learned that a dedicated chat-bot was created to coordinate the attacks on both Raja and Akbar, with reconnaissance images, planning details and timelines shared digitally.

Coordinated Timing, Multiple Locations

Strikingly, both attacks were scheduled for the same day, December 24, 2025, and at roughly the same time, around 8 am. While Regan and one accomplice carried out the attack on Akbar in Cambridge, McAuley and Blackbird reached Raja’s house simultaneously. Finding him absent, they vandalised the property.

On December 31, Akbar was again threatened with weapons in a separate incident involving a fourth accused, Doneto Brammer, who has also been arrested.

Focus On Alleged ISI Operations Abroad

While UK counter-terror agencies continue to investigate who ultimately orchestrated the attacks, sources claim Pakistan’s ISI, particularly its counter-terrorism unit, has expertise in conducting such operations overseas.

This unit is currently headed by Major General Faisal Naseer, also known as “Dirty Harry”. His name has previously surfaced in connection with the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier alleged that Naseer was responsible for Sharif’s murder, claiming the journalist was targeted for exposing corruption and abuse involving senior political and military figures.

Adil Raja Speaks Out

In an exclusive response to ABP News, Adil Raja said the attacks should not be viewed in isolation.

“What is happening to me and to Shahzad Akbar cannot be seen as isolated incidents. This is part of a long and sustained campaign by Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies to intimidate and silence those who speak the truth,” he said.

Raja claimed that Pakistani agencies had previously cancelled his passport, seized his assets, court-martialled him in absentia and effectively held his mother hostage in Pakistan.

“When all this failed to silence me, this campaign of intimidation reached the United Kingdom,” he said.

Calling for international accountability, Raja added: “This is not merely a law-and-order issue. It is an attempt to punish people for speaking the truth because they held up a mirror to a fascist system that cannot tolerate accountability.”