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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Very Seriously Wounded’, ‘Not Dead’

Trump Says Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Very Seriously Wounded’, ‘Not Dead’

Trump says Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive but “very seriously wounded”, while claiming a major US victory in the war is coming soon.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mojtaba largely absent from public view since taking office.

US President Donald Trump has said Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “very seriously wounded” but that he does not believe the Iranian leader is dead. Trump’s remarks come amid months of uncertainty over Mojtaba’s whereabouts and condition, with the Iranian leader largely absent from public view since taking office during the war with the US and Israel. 

Trump Says Mojtaba Is Alive

Speaking to conservative commentator Glenn Beck, Trump said he believed Mojtaba was still alive but had suffered severe injuries.

“I don’t think he’s dead. He was very seriously wounded,” Trump said, describing injuries to the left side of Mojtaba’s body, including his arm and leg. He also questioned the credibility of Iranian officials, saying they continued to speak as though they were consulting the Supreme Leader and seeking his approval for decisions.

Trump also said he expected the US to achieve a “big victory” in the conflict soon, adding another dramatic dimension to his comments on Iran’s leadership.

Also Read: Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Rises 2.5%, But Cargo Crossings Fall 27%: What's Behind The Gap?

Russia Treatment Claims, Death Rumours

Earlier reports claimed Mojtaba had been secretly flown to Moscow for medical treatment after suffering injuries during the initial strikes. Those reports said he underwent surgery in Russia, although the claims were not independently established. Moscow has subsequently indicated that Mojtaba is in Iran.

Speculation also circulated that Mojtaba had died or was incapacitated. Other reports suggested he remained alive but was seriously injured and unable to play a normal public role.

The uncertainty has been compounded by the lack of regular public appearances. Reports have also highlighted questions over how much authority Mojtaba has been able to exercise during the conflict.

Mojtaba’s prolonged absence has remained a major source of speculation. He has not appeared publicly since taking over as Supreme Leader, with reports offering conflicting accounts of his health and whereabouts.

Also Read: China Pushes Back Against Trump’s Iran Sanctions Threat, Vows To Protect Its Interests

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Mojtaba Khamenei US Iran War Update US Iran War Live News
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